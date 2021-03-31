CNN's Brian Stelter faces WaPo's Jennifer Rubin in 'Liberal Hack' tournament Final Four

The second annual "Liberal Hack Tournament" has been narrowed down to four absolute titans who live on to seek eternal hack glory.

Returning "Hack" champion Brian Stelter advanced to the Final Four by winning the "Fake News" division of the tournament against MSNBC's star conspiracy theorist Joy Reid, taking their matchup with 70 percent of the vote.

CNN's left-wing media guru, who has spent much of the past several months betraying the journalistic principles of a free press by encouraging the silencing of his competitors, will face off in an unprecedented rematch against Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, who was defeated by Stelter in the 2020 championship.

Rubin, one of President Biden's most unabashed cheerleaders in the media after she finally stripped her "conservative" label, is now a two-time "Liberal Activist" division champion after crushing CNN political analyst Ana Navarro with a whopping 86 percent of the vote. Navarro is known for her occasional "The View" appearances and for helping Biden lose Florida by a far greater margin than Hillary Clinton did in 2016.

Meanwhile, CNN's scandal-plagued anchor Chris Cuomo became the "Establishment" division champion after defeating Bulwark editor-at-large Bill Kristol.

Cuomo is hoping to get a major assist from his brother, embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., after the "Cuomo Prime Time" anchor was implicated in the latest scandal out of Albany. Gov. Cuomo was accused of prioritizing his family for COVID tests, including his wealthy media sibling, as ordinary New Yorkers struggled in the early months of the pandemic.

However, the CNN star's path to becoming the ultimate "Liberal Hack" could be stopped by Twitter's king of disinformation, Aaron Rupar.

Rupar, the Vox journalist whose infamously misleading tweets recently inspired Chinese propaganda and will forever be documented in history as a new verb in the popular website Urban Dictionary, won the "Way-Too-Online" division and sent CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza packing.

A tournament analyst from the "Ruthless" podcast told Fox News, "This year's final four promises fans a spectacular show right down to the finish. Never again will any tournament pit powerhouse contenders like Rubin, Rupar, Cuomo and Stelter. These libs were born for this."

The tournament, sponsored by "Ruthless," is a viral NCAA Tournament-style contest pitting members of the mainstream media against each other in the ultimate fight to be labeled the supreme hack. The matchups are conducted on Twitter by conservative personality and "Ruthless" co-host Comfortably Smug.

"Ruthless," which is also co-hosted by Josh Holmes and Michael Duncan, is described as a variety "progrum" that "brings the next generation of conservative talk to the next level." New episodes are released every Tuesday and Thursday.