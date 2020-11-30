Bill Kristol mocked for suggesting ‘serious conservatives’ should support Biden Cabinet pick Neera Tanden

Never Trumper Bill Kristol was mocked on Monday for claiming that “serious conservatives” should support far-left Neera Tanden landing a Cabinet-level position in the Biden administration.

President-elect Joe Biden plans to name Tanden, the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, as director of the Office of Management and Budget, according to a person familiar with the transition process granted anonymity to speak freely about internal deliberations. Kristol, who has gone from prominent conservative to anti-Trump pundit, took to Twitter to endorse the selection.

“Serious conservatives, responsible moderates, and hard-headed liberals should want a tough-minded OMB head. OMB is where Cabinet secretaries' ill-considered projects go to die, where programs are evaluated, where trade-offs are made. Neera Tanden is the right person for the job,” Kristol tweeted.

Kristol was once a highly influential conservative but he has drifted to the left in recent years and is an outspoken critic of President Trump.

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain, who serves as the show’s token conservative, blasted Kristol for the suggestion.

“Please don't insult me and say as a serious conservative I should be supporting the head of the hard-left advocacy group Center for American Progress. Intellectually dishonest and craven on your part Bill,” McCain responded.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman wrote, “If someone in 2014 told you this tweet would exist six years later, try to process your reaction.”

Journalist Glenn Greenwald responded, “Put this tweet up in the American History Museum under the title ‘Democrats in the Trump Era’ and you'll be all done with that part of history.”

Many others blasted Kristol’s tweet, too:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.