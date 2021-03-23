Rachel Maddow dealt stunning defeat in 'Liberal Hack' tourney as Weaver, Toobin, Chris Cuomo reach Sweet 16

MSNBC's biggest star has crashed out of this year's "Liberal Hack Tournament."

Rachel Maddow entered this year's #HackMadness as a No. 4 seed in the "Establishment" region after advancing to last year's Final Four, where she fell to the eventual champion, CNN's left-wing media guru Brian Stelter.

Her weak performance on Tuesday, however, stunned spectators as Bulwark editor-at-large Bill Kristol sent her packing in the second round with 55% of the vote.

"An old proverb says when you reach the last page, close the book. And that’s exactly what voters did to Rachel Maddow this year. If the 2021 tournament is about anything, it’s the future. And she’s as much a part of that Morley Safer," a tournament analyst from the "Ruthless" podcast told Fox News, referring to the late CBS News correspondent.

Despite Maddow's absence, the Sweet 16 still has strong talent competing for "hack" glory. Her MSNBC colleagues Joe Scarborough and Joy Reid are still alive in the "Establishment" and "Fake News" brackets, respectively, while network contributors Jennifer Rubin and Yamiche Alcindor have also notched two victories.

CNN has a whopping seven competitors still in the tournament, making nearly half of the Sweet 16. Stelter has plowed through his first and second-round matchups with at least 90% of the vote and will face Alcindor next.

"The Lead" anchor Jake Tapper is hoping this will be his year for "hack" glory following his disappointing performance last year in the "Liberal Activists" region. However, "CNN Tonight" anchor Chris Cuomo is flying high as the No. 2 seed in the "Establishment" region as he continues to dodge the scandals plaguing his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

However, No. 16 seed Jeffrey Toobin may stop Cuomo in his tracks. Many counted out the chief CNN legal analyst following his Zoom masturbation scandal, but becoming the "Hack" champion could help him move on from that sticky chapter in his life and land his face on a box of Wheaties.

While Don Lemon, Ana Navarro, and Chris Cillizza also represent CNN in the tournament, media reporter Oliver Darcy came up short following his Sweet 16 appearance last year in the "Fake News" division.

Darcy, best known as the Robin to Stelter's Batman, was pummeled by Vox journalist Aaron Rupar in the "Way-Too-Online" region, as Rupar's viral disinformation not only landed in Chinese propaganda this week, but earned him the honor of becoming a verb in the Urban Dictionary.

Rupar will next face the "Way-Too-Online" region's No. 1 seed, New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz, a tournament newcomer.

The region's other matchup features The Lincoln Project is co-founder and accused sexual predator John Weaver, who knocked out The Washington Post's Dave Weigel. Weaver will face CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza, while his former colleague Steve Schmidt was defeated by fellow NeverTrumper Ana Navarro.

Back in the "Liberal Activists" bracket, New York Times Magazine reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones will face off against Rubin, whose hackery carried her all the way to the championship round last year, where she was defeated by CNN's Stelter.

The tournament, sponsored by "Ruthless," is a viral NCAA Tournament-style contest pitting members of the mainstream media against each other in the ultimate fight to become the supreme hack. The matchups are conducted on Twitter by conservative personality and "Ruthless" co-host Comfortably Smug.

The tournament, sponsored by "Ruthless," is a viral NCAA Tournament-style contest pitting members of the mainstream media against each other in the ultimate fight to become the supreme hack. The matchups are conducted on Twitter by conservative personality and "Ruthless" co-host Comfortably Smug.