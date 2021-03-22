Urban Dictionary turns Vox's Aaron 'Rupar' into a verb: 'To purposefully mislead,' 'mischaracterize' video

The legacy of far-left Vox journalist Aaron Rupar will live on forever in the dictionary -- or at least the Urban Dictionary.

Rupar has been widely condemned in recent days for sharing a misleading clip of remarks by Cherokee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jay Baker following last week's deadly shootings at a trio of Atlanta-area massage parlors. The clip portrayed Baker as excusing the actions of suspect Robert Aaron Long as the result of a "really bad day".

Rupar, who has long had a reputation of unabashedly sharing false information on Twitter to his more than 660,000 followers -- often to fuel outrage among liberals at the expense of conservatives -- even got the attention of Urban Dictionary, the popular website where the public submit definitions for new or slang terms.

On Saturday, Urban Dictionary unveiled the verb "rupar."

VOX REPORTER'S MISLEADING FRAMING OF GEORGIA POLICE SPOKESMAN SHOWS UP IN CHINESE PROPAGANDA OUTLET

"To purposely mislead. To completely mischaracterize a statement or video by omitting context," the definition read.

It then listed an example:

"Q: Did you see that press conference of the racist police officer make excuses for that criminal?"

"A: Hey, man, that clip was ruparred - the police officer was actually quoting the criminal."

Rupar's misleading clip of Baker not only went viral, but it also went global, winding up in a Chinese propaganda outlet over the weekend.

"8 lives taken, 6 of them Asian. And the killer was just 'having a bad day'!," China Xinhua News tweeted.

Rupar fought back against his critics by claiming that Baker paraphrasing the suspect in such a manner still merited criticism.

