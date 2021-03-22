Vox reporter's misleading framing of Georgia police spokesman shows up in Chinese propaganda outlet

Far-left Vox reporter Aaron Rupar's misleading clip of a Georgia police officer discussing the Atlanta spa killings wound up in a Chinese propaganda outlet on Sunday.

Rupar shared a clip last week of Cherokee County sheriff's office spokesman Jay Baker saying suspect Robert Aaron Long had a "really bad day" that led him to kill eight people, six of them Asian women. In reality, Baker was describing the suspect's own words.

However, Rupar's framing of the policeman speaking sympathetically about a White murder suspect went viral in the press, with some going on to report Baker posted "racist" shirts about coronavirus being imported from China. Baker was also removed as a spokesman on the case.

Amid the uproar, a Chinese state-owned media outlet took advantage.

"8 lives taken, 6 of them Asian. And the killer was just 'having a bad day'!," China Xinhua News tweeted.

Rupar has more than 660,000 Twitter followers and is notorious among conservatives for his partisan framings of news clips.

Mainstream and liberal journalists criticized for Rupar omitting the context of Baker describing Long's wording.

"Who knew that a deliberate attempt to mislead the public by @atrupar would fuel Chinese Communist Party propaganda?" journalist Siraj Hashmi wrote.

Rupar fought back against his critics, though, saying even Baker essentially paraphrasing the suspect in such a fashion still merited criticism.

Rupar also was criticized over the weekend for sharing a video clip in which he claimed left-wing MSNBC host Medhi Hasan had fact-checked Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, after he made a "false claim" on Biden administration immigration policies. The new government is facing a crisis as a surge of migrants, including children, flood the border.

In an interview on Fox News last week, Crenshaw said President Biden was essentially inviting illegal immigration with his policies, which included dropping the policy of expelling unaccompanied migrant children and the Trump administration's "Remain In Mexico."

Hasan said what Crenshaw said about not deporting people was untrue, citing the 72,000-plus migrants expelled when they reached the border, but Crenshaw noted the number of migrants caught and released into the United States has skyrocketed from the final year of Trump era to 2021.

"As usual, Aaron is spreading misinformation," conservative account AGHamilton29 wrote, noting the Biden administration's liberal policies and what he called Hasan's "misleading" fact check.

