Judge blocks Trump admin from 'destroying or altering' evidence in deadly Minneapolis shooting

A federal judge in Minnesota has blocked the Trump administration from "destroying or altering evidence" related to a deadly shooting involving a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The ruling came after the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension filed a lawsuit Saturday to prevent the destruction of evidence in the shooting death of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident killed by a Border Patrol agent during an immigration enforcement operation.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Pretti approached Border Patrol agents armed with a 9 mm pistol and "violently resisted" when they attempted to disarm him.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, names DHS, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and U.S. Border Control, as well as Attorney General Pam Bondi, as defendants.

The groups, represented by the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, said the litigation is accompanied by a motion for a temporary restraining order that asks the court to immediately prevent the defendants from destroying any evidence related to the shooting.

In granting the temporary injunction, Judge Eric Tostrud wrote that federal officials and those acting on their behalf cannot destroy evidence taken from the scene of the south Minneapolis shooting or now in their exclusive custody, which state authorities say they were previously barred from inspecting.

Tostrud scheduled a hearing Monday to review the order.

"As I said earlier today, I will not rest, my team will not rest, until we have done everything in our power, everything within our authority, to achieve transparency and accountability," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement. "Our office has jurisdiction to review this matter for potential criminal conduct by the federal agents involved and we will do so."

Moriarty added that the lawsuit is just one of the actions her office is taking "to ensure that a thorough and transparent investigation can be completed at the state level."

In announcing the litigation, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison asserted that "federal agents are not above the law and Alex Pretti is certainly not beneath it."

"A full, impartial, and transparent investigation into his fatal shooting at the hands of DHS agents is non-negotiable," he said in a statement. "Minnesota law enforcement is currently carrying out such an investigation, and it is essential that the evidence collected by federal agents is preserved and turned over to state officials. Today’s lawsuit aims to bar the federal government from destroying or tampering with any of the evidence they have collected."

Ellison added that "justice will be done."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House, the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department for comment.

In a separate statement, Ellison said he shares "intense grief and anger" that Pretti was shot and killed during the Trump administration's Operation Metro Surge.

He said his office will argue in court Monday to end "this illegal and unconstitutional occupation of our cities and the terror and violence it's inflicting."

The Department of Homeland Security said it is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Pretti was a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ICU nurse. Though medics immediately delivered aid, Pretti was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.