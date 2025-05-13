Bill Maher's guest applauds host's tirade against 'weak and woke' Dems who think America is 'cringe'

HBO host Bill Maher is taking aim at young Democrats, accusing them of supporting anti-Israel movements and sympathizing with Hamas.

"Liberals are weak and woke, especially the white ones, and they indulge all sorts of nonsense from their kids," Maher said on a recent episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher."

"So talk to your children and remind them you don't really want to live like your heroes in Hamas."

Maher criticized young progressives for what he sees as a misguided admiration of extremist groups, hosting Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile on his panel.

Lawler said on "America Reports" that Maher's commentary "hit the nail on the head" and the left must change course.

"America is a beacon of hope, of freedom, of opportunity. And yet, they are embracing some of the worst actors on the stage, whether it be Hamas, China, or other countries around the globe that certainly do not provide for freedom of expression or speech in their countries."

Maher's comments come amid a wave of renewed anti-Israel protests on college campuses. In early May, dozens of protesters were arrested at Columbia University after occupying the school’s library. At least 80 people, mostly women, were detained.

"Here is the dilemma for Democrats: Their young people, their key constituency, not only don't like their own civilization, they like the wrong one," he said. "They actually think Hamas is a liberation movement."

He warned that this growing attitude among younger Democrats is hurting the party’s image and eroding a sense of patriotism. Maher has taken an increasingly critical stance toward his own political side, frequently denouncing what he calls "woke" culture.

His latest remarks referenced Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., who recently urged her party to reclaim patriotic symbols, including the American flag. Slotkin used the phrase "weak and woke" in her own criticism of the party’s direction during a speech reported by Politico.

"If the thought leaders in the Democratic Party keep encouraging and not rebuking the idea that America is cringe and the people who run Gaza are great, the Democrats are doomed," Maher said, responding to Slotkin’s comments on his show.

Maher also pointed to a rally in Idaho hosted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., where a Palestinian flag was draped over an American flag. The gesture was met with applause from the crowd.

"What should have happened after that is one of the adults on stage should have told their young loyal followers, 'this is not a symbol of freedom,’" Maher said, before asserting the American flag is the true symbol of freedom.

Lawler argued that far-left activism has alienated many voters and helped Republicans regain power in Washington this past November.

"The fact is, you don't see them marching in the streets or storming buildings in support of Laken Riley, who was murdered by an illegal immigrant, or for Edan Alexander, who is now rescued from captivity," Lawler said.

"You see them supporting the actions of terrorists. And it really is disturbing on so many levels."