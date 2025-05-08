Expand / Collapse search
Columbia students describe ‘shocking’ library takeover after masked protesters chanted pro-Hamas slogans

Students who witnessed pro-Hamas demonstration recall scene on Fox News

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Published
80+ anti-Israel protesters arrested at Columbia University after calling for 'intifada revolution' Video

80+ anti-Israel protesters arrested at Columbia University after calling for 'intifada revolution'

Columbia University student Eden Yadegar shares her firsthand account of the protest that took over the library where she was studying for finals and expresses 'cautious optimism' that protesters will be held accountable.

Tensions flared at Columbia University Wednesday when masked protesters stormed the campus' main library, reigniting anti-Israel demonstrations and sparking confrontations with students and security.

Columbia student Eden Yadegar described a frightening scene as dozens of demonstrators entered Butler Library where she was studying for finals.

"Not only was it absolutely shocking and intimidating," Yadegar told "Fox & Friends" Thursday, "but it was disrupting one of the most basic functions of the university."

According to Yadegar, the protesters, many wearing masks, chanted slogans including "Intifada revolution" and "from the river to the sea," a phrase widely interpreted as calling for the destruction of Israel.

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS PUSH PAST COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY SECURITY TO GET INTO BUTLER LIBRARY

Anti-Semitic protesters occupy a building on the campus of Columbia University

Pro-Hamas demonstrators inside of Butler Library on the campus of Columbia University where they occupied the building today, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The protesters were subsequently arrested by NYPD. (Sam Nahins)

She said campus public safety officers asked the protesters to show university ID cards in order to leave the building, at which point some protesters claimed they were being "held hostage."

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY LAYS OFF AROUND 180 STAFF AFTER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION REVOKES GRANTS

"Which is not only just ridiculous and completely opposed to common sense, but also unbelievable to me that they would make a mockery of the fact there are 59 hostages currently being held by the very terrorist group, Hamas, that they are praising," Yadegar said.

University officials eventually called in the New York Police Department (NYPD), leading to more than 80 arrests. 

Woman being arrested at Columbia University

New York City police arrested dozens of Pro-Palestinian protesters on the campus of Columbia University Wednesday evening. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Videos from the scene show physical altercations, and minor injuries were reported. Photos shared from inside also depict graffiti including "Free Gaza" slogans scrawled on library walls and furniture.

ANTI-ISRAEL COLUMBIA PROTESTER DETAINED BY ICE IS FREED AFTER FEDERAL JUDGE'S ORDER

Sam Nahins, a Columbia graduate student and U.S. Air Force veteran, was also inside the library during the occupation. He said he grew concerned after recognizing individuals who had been suspended in prior protests.

Anti-Israel protesters are 'intimidating a specific group,' student says: 'Enough is enough' Video

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY JANITORS SUE ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS ACCUSED OF HOLDING THEM HOSTAGE IN CAMPUS BUILDING 

"I started recognizing students who were suspended last year who had not returned to school. And that's when I started to get a little nervous," Nahins said during an appearance on "America’s Newsroom" Thursday. 

Nahins, who served overseas in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, said the protesters’ behavior doesn’t reflect a legitimate fight for freedom.

COLUMBIA U THREATENS TO ARREST ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS REMOVE ENCAMPMENTS AS NEW DEMOSTRATIONS LOOM

"These protesters are not freedom fighters," he said. "What they’re doing is intimidating a specific group of students. It’s dangerous, and it is enough."

In response to the incident, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the government is reviewing the immigration status of individuals involved.

TRUMP ADMIN REVOKES 4K FOREIGN STUDENTS' VISAS IN FIRST 100 DAYS, NEARLY ALL WITH SERIOUS CRIMINAL RECORDS

"We are reviewing the visa status of the trespassers and vandals who took over Columbia University's library," Rubio wrote in a statement on X. "Pro-Hamas thugs are no longer welcome in our great nation."

Protesters are reportedly demonstrating in support of Mahmoud Khalil, an accused ringleader of previous pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia, and other suspended students.

The university’s acting president Claire Shipman condemned the violence, writing in part: "Let me be clear: Columbia unequivocally rejects antisemitism and all other forms of harassment and discrimination. And we certainly reject a group of students—and we don’t yet know whether there were outsiders involved—closing down a library in the middle of the week before finals and forcing 900 students out of their study spaces, many leaving belongings behind," she said.

Columbia University acting president calls anti-Israel takeover 'utterly unacceptable' Video

Madison is a production assistant for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.