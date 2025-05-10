Bill Maher says Dems are ‘doomed’ if they won’t stand up to radical anti-Israel propaganda from the young

HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher condemned some younger elements within the Democratic Party for failing to decry radical Islamic terrorism while supporting anti-Israel demonstrations. He declared that the party is "doomed" if it doesn’t get rid of this fixation.

During the closing monologue of Friday's HBO talk show, the comedian called out the party for appearing to show more love for the Palestinian cause than for the U.S.

"If the thought leaders in the Democratic Party keep encouraging and not rebuking that America is cringe and the people who run Gaza are great, the Democrats are doomed," Maher said.

The comedian began the segment by noting how few young Democrats are proud of their country and how others are embarrassed by it, according to some polling. "Embarrassed? Like America’s your mom picking you up from school?"

He continued, "You’re embarrassed to be an American? Well, guess what? The feeling’s mutual, because you have no perspective."

Maher then mentioned the dislike for Israel that seems to animate young liberals.

"But here is the dilemma for Democrats," he said. "Their young people, their key constituency, not only don’t like their own civilization, they like the wrong one. They actually think Hamas is a liberation movement. They chant for the Houthis. They’re chanting ‘We will honor our martyrs' at Yale. They’re looking for love in all the wrong countries."

As he displayed several images of Islamic women wearing full body coverings, the host said, "Someone needs to tell the kids that America is not the society where women basically have no rights, where there is zero freedom of religion, and where dissent is punishable by death."

"Our democracy may be on life support, but we still have elections. They don’t."

He then called out young Democratic members for supporting the catchphrase, "Globalize the Intifada," quipping, "As if worldwide suicide bombing and cosplaying Islamic revolutionaries is the answer to our problems."

Maher also lamented how crowdgoers threw a Palestinian flag over an American flag at a recent Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., rally.

"What should have happened after that is, one of the adults onstage should have told their young loyal followers, ‘This is not a symbol of freedom. This is,’" he said, showing a photo of an American flag.

"Liberals are weak and woke – especially the White ones – and they indulge all sorts of nonsense from their kids, a pattern that then continues on in the Democratic Party. Last election, it was all the gender stuff, the insistence that men can have babies and such. And now I fear that ‘We like the terrorists’ is the new that," the talk show host added.