Rising Michigan senator urges Democrats to stop being 'weak and woke' and 'f---ing retake the flag'

Michigan Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin called out her own party as "weak and woke" and urged them to "f---ing retake the flag" as she prepares a "war plan" to defeat President Donald Trump and the Republican agenda.

On Thursday, Politico reported on a speech Slotkin was expected to give in Lansing to Democratic volunteers in what will be part of a series of speeches addressing strategy, tactics and tone.

According to Politico, "Slotkin’s plan lays out why she thinks Democrats suffered sweeping setbacks last year, including focus groups of home-state voters who she said described her party as 'weak and woke.'"

"She is urging Democrats to ‘f---ing retake the flag’ with appeals to voters’ sense of patriotism, to adopt ‘the goddamn Alpha energy’ of Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell and to embrace an ‘airing out’ of potential 2028 presidential candidates in a broadly contested primary," Politico correspondent Adam Wren wrote.

Slotkin, the newly elected Senator who gave the Democratic response to Trump's congressional address in March, will also focus on "language and tone" to reach voters.

This includes advising the party to stop using the term "oligarchy," which she said only works with coastal elites, and talk about opposing "kings" instead.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's, D-N.Y., "Fighting Oligarchy" tour has received criticism from some Democrats for sounding out-of-touch with average Americans.

"And to beat their weak and woke rap, Democrats should channel the ‘no-bullsh--’ energy of the Lions’ Campbell, she said, ‘A wonderfully sappy guy with his players,’ but who is also ‘smart and tough and lovable,’" Wren wrote.

An aide described the planned speech to Politico as "part buck-up, part come-to-Jesus speech."

Slotkin’s plan coincides with the rise of the "dark woke" rebrand embraced by some "resistance" Democrats, which encourages a crasser and more combative attitude towards Republicans.

Many Democrats have also taken to injecting profanity into their vocabulary in response to MAGA and in an attempt at "authenticity."

For example, videos by Senate Democrats as part of the "Sh-- That Ain’t True" social media campaign featured the politicians all reading from the same script and swearing as they attacked Trump for breaking campaign promises.

