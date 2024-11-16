Expand / Collapse search
Politics on Late Night

Maher blasts left 'doubling down' on what 'f---ed' them in election: 'Take one week to ask what you did wrong'

Calling out fellow liberals, Maher lectured, 'You wear Queers for Palestine t-shirts and masks two years after the pandemic ended'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn
Published
close
"Real Time" host Bill Maher had some tough words for Democrats who he accused of "digging" in the hole they're already in following their disastrous showing in the 2024 election

"Talk about doubling down on what got you f---ed in the first place," Maher said in his closing monologue Friday night. "Even the one concession I've heard a few people on the losing side offer that liberals should stop saying that Trump voters are stupid comes with a kind of unspoken parentheses 'We know they are stupid, just don't say it.' I got bad news for you. They don't have a monopoly on stupid."

"You wear ‘Queers for Palestine’ t-shirts and masks two years after the pandemic ended. And you can't define a woman. I mean ‘person who menstruates.’ You're the teachers' union education party and you've turned schools and colleges into a joke. You just lost a crazy contest to an actual crazy person," Maher continued. 

BILL MAHER PANS MEDIA'S EXCUSES FOR KAMALA HARRIS' DEFEAT: AMERICA JUST ‘DIDN’T LIKE' HER

"Real Time" host Bill Maher

"Real Time" host Bill Maher scolded the left for "doubling down" on what he says led them to their election defeat.  (Screenshot/HBO)

The liberal comedian sounded the alarm on polling that showed they found President Biden to be "too liberal" and how they wanted Vice President Kamala Harris to "distance herself" from far-left policies. 

"What a shocker that the people who see everything through the lens of race and sex see their election loss as a result of racism and sexism. Yes, if only we weren't so irredeemably unenlightened, we would have elected a Black president by now. Oh what, we did?" Maher said. "And sexism? Hillary got 3 million more votes than Trump… Democrats run for office as if the voters don't live here, as if they don't go to the grocery store and Starbucks and the office, but they do. They live here, and they actually see women and people of color, and it doesn't look like some patriarchal racist nightmare."

BILL MAHER HAS A BLUNT MESSAGE FOR DEMOCRATS IN WAKE OF ELECTION DISASTER: ‘LOSERS LOOK IN THE MIRROR’

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden

Maher sounded the alarm on polling that showed Americans believing President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were too liberal.  (Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Democrats have become like a royal family that, because of so much incest, has unfortunately had children who are retarded. And the same thing can happen to ideas if they are also conceived in an atmosphere of intellectual incest. Maybe take the clothespins off your noses and actually converse with the other half of the country. Stop screaming at people to get with the program and instead make a program worth getting with," he went on to say. 

Maher then cited the uproar surrounding recent comments made by Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., who said he didn't want this daughters competing against biological male athletes in sports and that he's supposed to be "afraid" to say that out loud, prompting his campaign manager to resign in protest.

He summarized the saga as the left's "problem in a nutshell."

Seth Moulton

Maher called the ongoing saga involving Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., the left's "problem in a nutshell." (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

"Let that person go! Marginalize that guy!" Maher reacted. "Try making too woke be a cancelable offense. It's important for America to have a center-left party and for that party to be competitive, and a good first step toward that goal would be to make the voters not want to punch you in the face."

"The reason why I'm so mad at the Democrats is because, as a voter, the issues that were important to me were democracy and the environment. And now there's no one to champion or defend either of them because you, with your aggressively anti-common sense agenda and s----y exclusionary attitude, blew it. You've lost everything: House, Senate, White House, Supreme Court, and left us completely unprotected and ready to be violated," Maher added. 

