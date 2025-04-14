Maher warns Dems' refusal to ditch unpopular 'woke' issues may make them an 'irrelevant party'

Liberal talk show host Bill Maher warned the Democratic Party may make itself politically irrelevant if it keeps alienating voters with far-left cultural policies.

Five months after their historic defeat in the 2024 presidential election, the Democratic Party is struggling to discern a new path forward. While some Democrats have seen the election as a referendum on far-left identity politics and movements like "Defund the Police," others are doubling-down on such ideas. Maher, a liberal who often criticizes so-called "woke" politics, spoke about this crisis of identity for the party on Sunday.

"There will always be the people in the rear guard, just like there are people who are still wearing masks, you know?" Maher said on his "Club Random" podcast as he spoke to musician Winston Marshall. "Once you start something, you get a certain amount of cult followers for anything and then the true believers never die. I mean a lot of people would say right now the Democratic Party is still in that mode, which is going to render them possibly an irrelevant party if they don't change."

When asked about what he would like to see Democrats do going forward, Maher suggested, "Much more centrism, much more - get rid of the woke baggage."

Maher described himself as an old-school liberal, differentiating between those he describes as liberals who seek a colorblind society versus "woke" people who "put race at the front of everything."

The talk show host blasted the Democratic Party for repeatedly failing to repudiate its more radical elements and win back the American people.

"They have so many opportunities to ‘Sister Souljah' this s--- and just do something that would make Americans go ‘Oh, you know what? Good, because Trump is starting to really make me nervous,’" Maher said.

He went on to lament that the Democrats’ "big problem" is that the very same culturally radical changes they downplay do actually concern voters. Maher appeared to refer specifically to how some schools will socially transition a child to another gender on campus without informing the parents.

"Democrats have this view like 'Well, these are not real issues,'" Maher said. "Well they are to a lot of people, like people with kids in school and stuff, who think that they they should be able to have the say above the school in the lives of their kids. I mean this was not even controversial when I was a child."