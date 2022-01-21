Biden’s first year: Kamala Harris’ most memorable, embarrassing and bizarre media moments

Vice President Kamala Harris struggled when engaging with the press throughout her first year on the job, often laughing off tough questions and sometimes offering eyebrow-raising answers.

Harris was regularly grilled, even by typically liberal news outlets, after a series of issues plagued her first year in office. Harris was regularly asked about her handling of the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border after President Biden put her in charge of diplomatic outreach to countries in Central America, was once confronted about who the "real" president is, and has been compared to a variety of fictional buffoons including Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Selina Meyer from HBO’s "Veep."

Here are some of Harris’ most memorable media moments as vice president thus far:

Harris grilled in contentious 'Today' interview addressing Russia, legitimacy of midterm elections

Sparks flew last week when Harris joined NBC’s "Today" on the morning after Biden’s widely criticized, marathon press conference, where he made headlines on issues like Russian aggression toward Ukraine and the legitimacy of the 2022 midterms.

Savannah Guthrie grilled Harris from the interview's onset as she attempted to clean up after Biden's remarks.

Guthrie began by asking if Biden gave "the green light" to Russian President Vladimir Putin to take aggressive action toward Ukraine with his suggestion that the U.S. response would depend on whether the former's actions were "a minor incursion" or something more serious.

"The president has been very clear and we as the United States are very clear, if Putin takes aggressive action, we are prepared to levy serious costs, period. And I will tell you that part of the posture that we have taken is grounded in the respect and the value we place in–" Harris said before being interrupted by Guthrie.

"I'm sorry to interrupt … I’m sorry to interrupt. But it is less than clear. Thirty minutes after the news conference, the White House press secretary had to actually clarify the president’s remarks –" Guthrie said before Harris spoke over her, appearing frustrated, and saying, "I’m being clear with you right now. And so if you’re interested, I’ll continue to be clear."

Guthrie continued to grill Harris on Ukraine before pivoting to the midterm elections. Harris avoided directly addressing Biden's comments and instead began talking about passing federal voting rights legislation, but she was quickly interrupted by Guthrie, who noted that both bills she mentioned failed to pass the Senate.

"If I may finish –" Harris said, but Guthrie continued to press.

The contentious interview went on, and a frustrated Harris eventually said, "Please let me finish," before continuing to avoid portions of Guthrie’s inquiry.

Harris crushed for non-answer about changing up COVID strategy, draws comparisons to fictional buffoons

Harris was crushed earlier this month for offering a non-answer when asked if it’s time for the Biden administration to change its COVID strategy, drawing comparisons to fictional buffoons with her "word salad."

NBC News’ Craig Melvin confronted her over former administration health officials who wrote an open letter last week urging Biden to change his pandemic strategy as COVID surges.

"It’s time for us to do what we have been doing, and that time is every day," Harris responded before quickly pivoting to vaccines.

"Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down," she continued. "And so right now we know we still have a number of people that, that is in the millions of Americans who have not been vaccinated, and could be vaccinated, and we are urging them to get vaccinated because it will save their life."

Harris was roasted on social media for the answer that was compared to Adam Sandler's Billy Madison character, while others felt she reminded them of Steve Carell’s Michael Scott from "The Office."

Harris was also criticized for a separate moment from the same interview when she repeatedly said, "We are doing it," when asked about the timeline of the Biden administration's commitment to deliver 500 million coronavirus tests.

Harris struggles through question on inflation during CBS interview

Harris struggled to give a coherent answer during a December interview on CBS’ "Face the Nation" when host Margaret Brennan asked her about the issues of inflation going into the "third year" of a pandemic.

"Was it wrong to consider inflation transitory? These price spikes seem like they’re going to be with us for a while," Brennan asked, referring to a previous statement pushed by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that insisted inflation was only "transitory" and should go down within the next year.

Harris did not provide a clear answer and appeared to stumble on describing the process before pivoting to support for Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

"We have to address the fact that we have got to deal with the fact that folks are paying for gas, paying for groceries, and are – need solutions to it. So let's talk about that," Harris said. "Short-term solution includes what we need to do around the supply chain, right? So, we went to the ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach, Savannah, Georgia, and said, 'Hey, guys, no more five days a week, eight hours a day; 24/7, let's move the products because people need their product – they need what they need.' We're dealing with it in terms of the long term. And that's about what we need to do to pass Build Back Better. It strengthens our economy."

This struggle through a basic question reminded critics of previous reporting in which an ex-staffer of the vice president said Harris repeatedly refuses to read briefing materials and prepare for meetings.

Harris aide tries to shut down tough interview with Charlamagne Tha God

A Harris aide tried to intervene in December when Comedy Central host Charlamagne Tha God asked her who the nation's "real" president is.

"I want to know who the real president of this country is — is it Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin?" Charlamagne asked.

Then-aide Symone Sanders was heard saying, "I’m so sorry Charlamagne, we have to [wrap].

Charlamagne responded, "She can hear me," as Harris’ aide pondered if there were audio issues.

"They’re acting like they can’t hear me," Charlamagne said.

Harris eventually admitted she could hear the question and went on to scold Charlamagne for asking it.

"C’mon, Charlamagne," she said. "No, no, no, no, it’s Joe Biden … don’t start talking like a Republican, about asking whether or not he’s president."

Harris panned for using 'French accent' to French scientists while touring Parisian lab

A video clip of Harris speaking to French scientists during a tour of the Institut Pasteur in France in November went viral after it appeared the vice president spoke in a fake French accent. While the moment wasn’t during an interview with the media, cameras were rolling and the moment quickly became cable news fodder.

Harris mocked how politicians always stick to "The Plan" they campaigned on, but repeatedly appeared to change her dialect whenever she used that phrase.

Harris chuckles when asked if she feels misused by Biden administration

Harris found it humorous when asked in November if she is being properly used by the Biden administration.

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos asked Harris, the subject of a recent scathing CNN report that outlined frustration and dysfunction in her office, if she felt "misused or underused" by the Biden administration.

"No, I don’t," Harris responded as she laughed, continuing her habit when confronted by reporters.

Harris also drew backlash in March when she found a question about whether she planned to visit the border hysterical.

"Not today," she quipped while cracking herself up.

Harris slammed for claiming rural Americans can't photocopy their IDs

In July, Harris was criticized after a BET News interview for arguing against voter ID laws and claiming rural Americans can't get photocopies of their IDs.

"I don't think that we should underestimate what that [compromise on voter ID laws] could mean," Harris said. "Because in some people's mind, that means you're going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don't – there's no Kinkos, there's no OfficeMax near them."

"Of course people have to prove who they are," Harris continued, but "not in a way that makes it almost impossible for them to prove who they are."

Harris laughs, falsely claims 'we've been to the border' when pressed on not visiting

In June, Harris falsely claimed at the time that "we've been to the border" when pressed on why she had not yet visited during an interview with NBC News.

Harris was famously tasked to handle the "root causes" of migration, but was often criticized at the time for not yet taking a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border. As a result, Harris sparked headlines when she was asked whether she had any plans to visit he border.

"I – at some point – you know – we are going to the border. We've been to the border," Harris replied. "So this whole – this whole – this whole thing about the border. We've been to the border. We've been to the border."

Harris was again pressed, with NBC’s Lester Holt reminding the vice president that she, herself, had not been to the border while in office yet..

"I – and I haven't been to Europe. And I mean, I don’t – I don't understand the point that you're making," Harris said while laughing.

Harris finally visited later that month.

Harris boasts of being the ‘last voice in the room’ when Biden decided to pull out of Afghanistan

Harris attempted to tout her importance to the Biden administration’s decision-making in April during an appearance on CNN that ultimately backfired. She boasted about being the "last person in the room" when the president decided to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan.

"Biden always said that he wanted you to be the last person in the room, particularly for big decisions just as he was for President Obama," CNN’s Dana Bash said. "He just made a really big decision, Afghanistan. Were you the last person in the room?"

Harris nodded her head and answered, "Yes."

Bash followed up, "And you feel comfortable?"

"I do," Harris responded.

Afghanistan descended into chaos months later during the final days of U.S. involvement in the country. The result was a total Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and a frantic effort to evacuate American citizens and allies before troops left for good, with thousands left behind as the final troops departed the country.

