Biden hesitates to say 2022 election results will be legitimate if 'voting rights' bills not passed

President Biden refused to acknowledge the legitimacy of the 2022 midterm elections in a news conference Wednesday.

"Speaking of voting rights legislation, if this isn’t passed, do you still believe the upcoming election will be fairly conducted and its results will be legitimate?" a reporter asked the president.

BIDEN EXCORIATED FOR SUGGESTING BLOCKING HIS AGENDA IS ‘JIM CROW 2.0’: ‘JUST PLAIN SICK’

"Well, all depends on whether or not we’re able to make the case to the American people that some of this is being set up to try to alter the outcome of the election," Biden said, apparently referring to Republican efforts in various states to shore up what they characterize as election integrity in the wake of permissive 2020 voting rules. "And it’s one thing look, maybe I’m just being too much of an optimist."

Biden has excoriated Republican efforts at election reform, comparing them to Jim Crow segregation. Last year, the president condemned Georgia's election reform law as "Jim Crow on steroids," claiming that restrictions will disproportionately impact Black voters. A Georgia state representative responded by claiming that Georgia's new voting rules are less stringent than the rules in Biden's home state of Delaware.

Earlier this week, Biden tweeted, "Jim Crow 2.0 is about two insidious things: voter suppression and election subversion. It’s about making it harder to vote, who gets to count the vote, and whether your vote counts at all."

