Hannity: Biden White House lied to Americans about 'transitory' inflation

'Instead of working to address the crisis and bringing down costs, Joe [Biden] is only making it worse,' Hannity said

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
Hannity: Under Biden, inflation is here to stay 'indefinitely'

Hannity: Under Biden, inflation is here to stay 'indefinitely'

Sean Hannity slammed the Biden administration for claiming inflation is 'transitory'

Sean Hannity slammed the Joe Biden administration for lying to the American people on inflation during his opening monologue Tuesday. 

"Anybody with a functioning brain – you don't have to go to Harvard Business or MIT – know[s] that America's historic rate of inflation – a 31-year high – is a massive problem, and it's not going away any time soon," Hannity said.

FILE PHOTO: Gas prices grow along with inflation as this sign at a gas station shows in San Diego, California, U.S. November, 9, 2021.

FILE PHOTO: Gas prices grow along with inflation as this sign at a gas station shows in San Diego, California, U.S. November, 9, 2021. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

From October 2020 to October 2021 inflation rose to 6.2% – its highest since November 1990.

"But for months, the Biden administration … have lied. They've been telling everyone that inflation – ‘Nothing to worry about’ – [with] Biden proclaiming that inflation was tempered, temporary and transitory. Propagandist Jen Psaki doubled down, also calling it temporary, transitory. [And she] even made a pompous remark about the rising costs of turkeys.

POLITIFACT GIVES JEN PSAKI 'FALSE' RATING OVER CLAIM 'NO ECONOMIST' BELIEVES BIDEN AGENDA WILL FUEL INFLATION

The prices of turkey soared this year, up 24%. White House press secretary Jen Psaki downplayed the costs saying, "a 20-pound turkey is a pretty big turkey."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House November 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. This was Psakis first day back in person after she contracted COVID-19.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House November 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. This was Psakis first day back in person after she contracted COVID-19. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"They're about one dollar more … not to minimize that – any increase in prices is something the President is concerned about … But I just want to be clear that there are [an] abundance of turkeys available," Psaki said.

"What about the rising cost of fuel? The 20-30 bucks extra people have to use to fill their tank?," asked Hannity. "What about the extra thousand dollars they'll need this winter to heat their homes? What about everything they buy in every store they go to higher prices they have to pay?"

Left: White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Right: WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 23: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on the economy during an event at the South Court Auditorium at Eisenhower Executive Office Building on November 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve of the Department of Energy to combat high energy prices which are at a seven-year high across the nation prior to the holiday travel season. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Left: White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Right: WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 23: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on the economy during an event at the South Court Auditorium at Eisenhower Executive Office Building on November 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve of the Department of Energy to combat high energy prices which are at a seven-year high across the nation prior to the holiday travel season. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Left: AP Photo/Evan Vucci Right: Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"Instead of working to address the crisis and bringing down costs, Joel is only making it worse … Every week, it gets worse and worse. It's beyond humiliating, beyond embarrassing to this country and our enemies," he continued. "Even Democrats have doubts that Joe is capable of running for a second term. I'm not even sure this guy can finish his first term."

Hannah Grossman is an Associate Editor at Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @GrossmanHannah