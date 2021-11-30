Hannity: Biden White House lied to Americans about 'transitory' inflation

Sean Hannity slammed the Joe Biden administration for lying to the American people on inflation during his opening monologue Tuesday.

"Anybody with a functioning brain – you don't have to go to Harvard Business or MIT – know[s] that America's historic rate of inflation – a 31-year high – is a massive problem, and it's not going away any time soon," Hannity said.

From October 2020 to October 2021 inflation rose to 6.2% – its highest since November 1990.

"But for months, the Biden administration … have lied. They've been telling everyone that inflation – ‘Nothing to worry about’ – [with] Biden proclaiming that inflation was tempered, temporary and transitory. Propagandist Jen Psaki doubled down, also calling it temporary, transitory. [And she] even made a pompous remark about the rising costs of turkeys.

The prices of turkey soared this year, up 24%. White House press secretary Jen Psaki downplayed the costs saying, "a 20-pound turkey is a pretty big turkey."

"They're about one dollar more … not to minimize that – any increase in prices is something the President is concerned about … But I just want to be clear that there are [an] abundance of turkeys available," Psaki said.

"What about the rising cost of fuel? The 20-30 bucks extra people have to use to fill their tank?," asked Hannity. "What about the extra thousand dollars they'll need this winter to heat their homes? What about everything they buy in every store they go to higher prices they have to pay?"

"Instead of working to address the crisis and bringing down costs, Joel is only making it worse … Every week, it gets worse and worse. It's beyond humiliating, beyond embarrassing to this country and our enemies," he continued. "Even Democrats have doubts that Joe is capable of running for a second term. I'm not even sure this guy can finish his first term."