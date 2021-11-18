Kamala Harris chuckles when asked if she feels misused by Biden administration: 'No, I don't'

Vice President Kamala Harris, who has a habit of laughing when confronted by reporters, chuckled on Thursday when asked if she is being properly used by the Biden administration.

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos asked Harris, the subject of a recent scathing CNN report that outlined frustration and dysfunction in her office, if she feels "misused or underused" by the Biden administration.

"No, I don’t," Harris responded as she laughed.

KAMALA HARRIS SPOKESWOMAN SLAMS CNN'S ‘GOSSIP’ REPORTING

"I am very, very excited about the work that we have accomplished but I am also absolutely, absolutely clear-eyed that there is a lot more to do and we’re gonna get it done," Harris continued.

The CNN piece touched a nerve in the White House, with press secretary Jen Psaki tweeting out a defense of the vice president that appeared to be in direct response to the article. Harris' approval rating was a dismal 28 percent in one recent survey, a historically bad number for a vice president.

CNN COMMENTATORS FUME AFTER CNN REPORT ON KAMALA HARRIS OFFICE DYSFUNCTION: 'I HAD TO PUSH BACK HEAVILY'

Harris has been mocked by critics for laughing when faced with tough or uncomfortable questions in the past. In June, she famously laughed when NBC News anchor Lester Holt asked if she planned to visit the southern border of the United States amid an immigration crisis she was tasked with finding the root cause of.

Harris claimed "we have been to the border," seemingly referring to other administration officials, to which Holt responded that Harris, specifically, had not been to the border.

"And I haven't been to Europe. I mean, I don't understand the point you are making," she replied, laughing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris also drew backlash in March when she found a question about whether or not she planned to visit the border hysterical.

"Not today," she quipped while cracking herself up.

Fox News’ David Rutz and Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.