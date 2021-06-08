Kamala Harris slammed for 'cringe' response to border questions: 'Not a joke to laugh at'

Vice President Kamala Harris received a swath of criticism Tuesday following her awkward response to questions about the ongoing border crisis.

Harris was asked by NBC's Lester Holt when she would be visiting the border, a question asked since she took over management of the border crisis for the Biden administration in March.

HARRIS TELLS GUATEMALAN PRESIDENT THAT MIGRATION IS A TOP PRIORITY, AFTER HE BLAMES US FOR SURGE

Harris claimed "we have been to the border," seemingly referring to other administration officials, to which Holt responded that Harris, specifically, had not been to the border.

"And I haven't been to Europe. I mean, I don't understand the point you are making," she replied, laughing.

Harris was excoriated on social media following the response, with some, including Republican members of Congress, telling her it was "not a joke to laugh at," and criticizing her for making light of the situation at the border. Others noted Harris' "inability" to answer the question, and pointed out that the discussion was revolving around "a crisis – not a vacation."

KAMALA HARRIS' DIPLOMATIC TRIP TO LATIN AMERICA GETS OFF TO BUMPY START AS PLANE FORCED TO TURN AROUND

"Really, really uncomfortable," "The View" co-host Meghan McCain tweeted.

HARRIS TO MAKE ANTI-CORRUPTION EFFORTS ‘FRONT AND CENTER’ OF VISIT TO GUATEMALA, MEXICO

Harris visited Guatemala and Mexico Monday to address concerns over illegal immigration, holding her first press conference addressing the border since taking over management of the crisis 75 days prior.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The trip followed Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei placing blame on the Biden administration a day earlier for the increased number of migrants attempting to make the journey to the U.S. Harris told him migration was a top priority, but in contrast to his claim against the administration, she blamed climate change and the economies of Central America as main drivers of illegal immigration.