Kamala Harris crushed for non-answer about changing up COVID strategy, draws comparisons to fictional buffoons

Vice President Kamala Harris was crushed on Thursday after she gave a non-answer when asked if it’s time for the Biden administration to change its COVID strategy, drawing comparisons to fictional buffoons with her "word salad."

NBC News’ Craig Melvin confronted her over former administration health officials who wrote an open letter last week urging President Biden to change his pandemic strategy as COVID surges.

CONSERVATIVE, LIBERAL FEMALE FIGURES WEIGH IN ON VP HARRIS REPORT THAT HER RACE AND GENDER AFFECT HEADLINES

"Does the administration say, ‘You know what, this strategy isn’t working. We’re going to change strategies,’" Melvin said. "Is it time?"

Harris responded that "it’s time for us to do what we have been doing and that time is every day" before quickly pivoting to vaccines.

"Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down. And so right now we know we still have a number of people that, that is in the millions of Americans who have not been vaccinated, and could be vaccinated, and we are urging them to get vaccinated because it will save their life," Harris said.

Politico’s Alex Thompson responded, "Not quite sure what that answer means."

"Kamala Harris desperately needs better advisors, because yikes," attorney T. Greg Doucette added.

NY TIMES: KAMALA HARRIS GRIPES HER MEDIA COVERAGE WOULD BE BETTER IF SHE WAS WHITE MAN

The vice president was compared to Adam Sandler's Billy Madison character, while others felt she reminded them of Steve Carell’s Michael Scott from "The Office."

Critics also compared the answer to something Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Selina Meyer would utter in "Veep," while Washington Examiner Magazine Managing Editor Jay Caruso wrote evoked an old "Seinfeld" episode.

Harris was also criticized for a separate moment from the same interview when she repeatedly said, "We are doing it," when asked about the timeline of the Biden administration's commitment to deliver 500 million coronavirus tests.

National Journal columnist Josh Kraushaar chimed in, "Oof. Out of the Onion."

Many others mocked Harris for the bizarre answer to the strategy question: