Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Kamala Harris crushed for non-answer about changing up COVID strategy, draws comparisons to fictional buffoons

'It’s time for us to do what we have been doing and that time is every day,' Harris said

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
close
Kamala Harris repeatedly says 'we are doing it' when asked about timeline of promised 500 million COVID tests Video

Kamala Harris repeatedly says 'we are doing it' when asked about timeline of promised 500 million COVID tests

Vice President Kamala Harris repeatedly told NBC News' Craig Melvin, 'we are doing it,' when pressed on the timeline of the Biden administration's commitment to deliver 500 million coronavirus tests.

Vice President Kamala Harris was crushed on Thursday after she gave a non-answer when asked if it’s time for the Biden administration to change its COVID strategy, drawing comparisons to fictional buffoons with her "word salad."

NBC News’ Craig Melvin confronted her over former administration health officials who wrote an open letter last week urging President Biden to change his pandemic strategy as COVID surges. 

Vice President Kamala Harris was crushed on Thursday after she gave a bizarre non-answer when asked if it’s time for the Biden administration to change its COVID strategy.   (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Vice President Kamala Harris was crushed on Thursday after she gave a bizarre non-answer when asked if it’s time for the Biden administration to change its COVID strategy.   (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

CONSERVATIVE, LIBERAL FEMALE FIGURES WEIGH IN ON VP HARRIS REPORT THAT HER RACE AND GENDER AFFECT HEADLINES

"Does the administration say, ‘You know what, this strategy isn’t working. We’re going to change strategies,’" Melvin said. "Is it time?" 

Harris responded that "it’s time for us to do what we have been doing and that time is every day" before quickly pivoting to vaccines. 

"Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down. And so right now we know we still have a number of people that, that is in the millions of Americans who have not been vaccinated, and could be vaccinated, and we are urging them to get vaccinated because it will save their life," Harris said. 

Politico’s Alex Thompson responded, "Not quite sure what that answer means."

"Kamala Harris desperately needs better advisors, because yikes," attorney T. Greg Doucette added

NY TIMES: KAMALA HARRIS GRIPES HER MEDIA COVERAGE WOULD BE BETTER IF SHE WAS WHITE MAN

The vice president was compared to Adam Sandler's Billy Madison character, while others felt she reminded them of Steve Carell’s Michael Scott from "The Office." 

Critics also compared the answer to something Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Selina Meyer would utter in "Veep," while Washington Examiner Magazine Managing Editor Jay Caruso wrote evoked an old "Seinfeld" episode. 

Harris was also criticized for a separate moment from the same interview when she repeatedly said, "We are doing it," when asked about the timeline of the Biden administration's commitment to deliver 500 million coronavirus tests.

National Journal columnist Josh Kraushaar chimed in, "Oof. Out of the Onion." 

Many others mocked Harris for the bizarre answer to the strategy question:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brian Flood is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 