Kamala Harris struggles through question on inflation during CBS interview

Stumble comes following rumors that Harris refuses to read staff briefings

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Brad Bannon, Hans Nichols and Carrie Sheffield provide insight on inflation and its impact on the 2022 midterm elections on 'Your World.'

Vice President Kamala Harris struggled to give a coherent answer when asked about the economy and inflation during a Sunday interview on CBS.

Harris appeared on "Face the Nation" when host Margaret Brennan asked her on the issues of inflation going into the "third year" of a pandemic.

BIDEN’S BUILD BACK BETTER BILL IS DEAD: REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS 

Vice President Kamala Harris talks about the effect of pollution on her sight and taste remarks at the Prince George’s County Brandywine Maintenance Facility on Dec. 13, 2021 in Brandywine, Maryland. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Was it wrong to consider inflation transitory? These price spikes seem like they’re going to be with us for a while," Brennan asked.

The question referred to a previous statement pushed by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that insisted inflation was only "transitory" and should go down within the next year.

Since then economists have admitted inflation has only gotten worse as the year ends with many predicting the increased spending proposals from President Biden could make the problem worse. 

Harris did not provide a clear answer to the question of combating inflation. She appeared to stumble on describing the process before pivoting to support for Biden’s Build Back Better plan, which has been delayed because Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced his opposition to the legislation. 

FILE PHOTO: Gas prices grow along with inflation as this sign at a gas station shows in San Diego, California, U.S. November, 9, 2021.

"We have to address the fact that we have got to deal with the fact that folks are paying for gas, paying for groceries, and are -- need solutions to it. So let's talk about that," Harris said. "Short-term solution includes what we need to do around the supply chain, right? So, we went to the ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach, Savannah, Georgia, and said, 'hey, guys, no more five days a week, eight hours a day; 24/7, let's move the products because people need their product – they need what they need.' We're dealing with it in terms of the long term. And that's about what we need to do to pass Build Back Better. It strengthens our economy."

This struggle through a basic question reminded critics of previous reporting in which, an ex-staffer of the vice president says she repeatedly refuses to read briefing materials and prepare for meetings.

Vice President Kamala Harris responds to a protester at a Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, event in the Bronx, New York. (Image: Fox News)

"It’s clear that you’re not working with somebody who is willing to do the prep and the work," one former staffer said. "With Kamala you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence. So you’re constantly sort of propping up a bully and it’s not really clear why."

Several Harris staffers have since left their positions in the year since she and Biden took office.

Lindsay Kornick is an Associate Editor for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @lmkornick.