Biden swipes American press in front of Indian PM Modi: 'The Indian press is much better behaved'

President Biden took a swipe at the American press while sitting down in the Oval Office with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I think what we're going to do is bring in the press," Biden began on Friday as they sat down. "The Indian press is much better behaved than the American press."

BIDEN JOKES ABOUT RUNNING OVER REPORTER WITH VEHICLE WHEN ASKED ABOUT ISRAEL DURING FORD TEST DRIVE

"I think, with your permission, you could not answer questions because they won’t ask any questions on point," Biden later added.

The comments went viral with critics knocking the president in response.

"I thought Modi had said this when I heard about it, but nope that's the American president," New York Times reporter Katie Rogers tweeted.

BIDEN CALLS REPORTER ‘PAIN IN THE NECK’ FOR QUESTION ABOUT VETERAN AFFAIRS COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATE

"Pretty Trumpian," Washington Examiner correspondent Christian Datoc reacted.

Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross highlighted that India ranks "142nd" in the world when it comes to press freedom according to Reporters Without Borders while the U.S. is ranked "44th."

As Breitbart's Charlie Spierling noted, Biden's comments were not included in the official White House transcript on the White House's website.

Despite having praised the value of journalists on the campaign trail, Biden has since hurled insults and jabs towards the press throughout his presidency.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In July, Biden called NBC News correspondent Kelly O'Donnell a "pain in the neck" for asking him a question that was off his preferred topic.

The president once snapped at CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins for grilling him on his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling her she was "in the wrong business," later claiming "to be a good reporter you gotta be negative. You've got to have a negative view of life."

He even joked about running over a reporter with a car while he was test-driving a Ford after the reporter asked him a question about Israel.