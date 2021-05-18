Biden jokes about running over reporter with vehicle when asked about Israel during Ford test drive

President Biden joked about running over a journalist with a vehicle as he took questions while test-driving the Ford F-150 Lightning.

While touring the Ford plant in Michigan on Tuesday, Biden drove by a group of pool reporters, many of whom asked him about how he liked the truck that he was driving.

However, one reporter was heard asking about the ongoing Middle East crisis.

"Mr. President, can I ask you a quick question on Israel before you drive away since it’s so important?" the reporter asked.

"No, you can’t," Biden responded. "Not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it."

"I’m only teasing," the president added before driving off.

Critics knocked the remark on social media.

"To quote Joe Biden: 'C'mon, man,'" journalist Alheli Picazo reacted.

"what a HILARIOUS context in which to joke about attacking journalists!" former Washington Post journalist Max J. Rosenthal tweeted.

"This is a terrifying threat against America’s free press and I trust impeachment proceedings will soon follow. cc @brianstelter @Acosta," wrote Grabien founder and news editor Tom Elliott, mocking CNN stars Brian Stelter and Jim Acosta after spending the past four years acting like Trump was a danger to journalism.

"This would be a five-alarm fire of a news cycle if Joe Biden was a Republican and said this to a reporter," Ted Cruz aide Steve Guest said.