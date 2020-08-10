Ben Domenech: Cancel culture 'akin to a religion' but lacks 'forgiveness and grace'

“Cancel culture is akin to a religion,” The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech argued on Monday.

“It has sins, it has commandments, it has trial by fire, it has burning at the stake. What it doesn’t have is forgiveness or grace. Any kind of human emotion that would understand that people make mistakes or say things you disagree with and that doesn’t mean you need to hate or destroy them,” Domenech told “Fox & Friends.”

Domenech mentioned Katie Herzog, a freelance writer in Seattle who was canceled after publishing a piece about trans people who regretted their transition.

"For that, her name was smeared all over the place. There were graffiti and signs put up in Seattle calling her all manners of terrible things just for reporting something, a trend that was happening in the country.”

Domenech reacted to a Seattle Times opinion piece arguing that free speech has been taken too far.

"Once upon a time, folks who considered themselves left of center believed in and practiced free speech and freedom of conscience. They saw these things not only as a fundamental right that transcends politics, but also as an effective tool to advance progressive objectives and social justice."

Domenech said that cancel culture is drifting out of the media environment and into the “realm where normal people are affected by it."

“Small business owners and the like," he said. "People who don’t put up the right sticker or express the right emotion are canceled in the sense of the group of people banding together and deciding together online that they are going to destroy someone they do not like.”