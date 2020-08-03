Lara Logan: What 'shocked' me about Bari Weiss standing up against 'cancel culture'

Former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss is an extraordinarily brave woman for speaking out against "cancel culture," said Fox Nation host Lara Logan on Monday.

“I have been impressed by her courage,” the host of “Lara Logan Has No Agenda” told “Fox & Friends.”

"I wasn’t shocked, when this story first broke, that it was happening. I was just shocked that there was someone at The New York Times that has been willing to stand up and say what has been obvious to millions of people across this country for a very long: that The New York Times and other parts of the legacy media establishment have stopped trying to cover both sides.”

NEW YORK TIMES GUILD MOCKED FOR REQUESTING 'SENSITIVITY READS' IN ITS PUBLICATION PROCESS

Weiss wrote a scathing resignation letter in July saying that Twitter was becoming the "ultimate editor" of the liberal newspaper.

She explained her point further on Friday night on "Real Time with Bill Maher."

Weiss began by expressing gratitude toward tech CEOs, such as Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon's Jeff Bezos, who agreed during testimony on Capitol Hill this week that elements of social media have become toxic to civil discourse -- but she also urged them to "look inside their own houses."

"The fact is, the reason that The New York Times and all of these newspapers around the world have been decimated is because of the products that they sit on top of," Weiss said. "The reason that Twitter is the assigning editor of The New York Times is because the printing press isn't the printing press anymore. It's because the printing press is in each one of our pockets. These technologies have severed our relationships with the editors and the newspapers we used to rely on."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Logan said that “some of the best journalists she knows work at The New York Times or have worked there.” Logan added that the American people want to be heard on both sides.

“We’ve lost that from our society at this point, because it’s not just about not being biased. It’s about millions of people in this country [who] don’t see the world the way The New York Times and other organizations do, and their voices are being utterly disregarded," Logan said.

”They are not the silent majority, they are the completely overlooked stomped upon disregarded, ignored, swept aside patronized majority. Everywhere I go in this country, Democrat and Republican, people tell me they just want to hear the truth.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION TRIAL

"Lara Logan Has No Agenda" and other Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.