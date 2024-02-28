Bella Hadid shares Louis Farrakhan, anti-White ideologues on Instagram to 60 million followers

IMG model Bella Hadid has been using her platform of 60 million followers on Instagram to promote controversial ideologues, like Louis Farrakhan.

Fox News Digital reviewed the "highlights" section featured prominently on the top of Hadid's Instagram page and discovered that over the years, the supermodel has shared videos on her social media of figures promoting anti-White ideology.

Hadid's reps and IMG Models – whose official website links out to Hadid's Instagram – didn't respond for comment.

LOUIS FARRAKHAN

Hadid shared an old video from Nation of Islam leader and antisemite Louis Farrakhan where he admonished a White woman in the audience during "The Phil Donahue Show." The White woman said she was afraid of violence, in which Farrakhan responded by saying the woman's fear was a "deep guilt thing."

"Now Whites fear violence from us… And what you fear is a deep guilt thing… You are afraid that if we ever come to power we will do to you what you and your people have done to us. And I think you are judging us by the state of your own [White] mind and that is not necessarily the mind of Black people," Farrakhan said.

The Nation of Islam, which is "based on a somewhat bizarre and fundamentally anti-White theology," according to the left-wing group The Southern Poverty Law Center.

The Nation of Islam believes that "White people were not created by God but by the evil black scientist Yakub… Because of the process by which Yakub created the white race, white people are inherently deceitful and murderous. Given these views, it is not surprising that white people are banned from NOI," the SPLC states.

For decades, Farrakhan has been known to make antisemitic and anti-White comments, long before Hadid shared the video of his commentary.

"White people deserve to die" and also suggested White people are a genetically inferior race. "White people are potential humans… they haven’t evolved yet," Farrakhan said in the past. "Here the Jews don't like Farrakhan, so they call me Hitler. Well, that is a good name. Hitler was a very great man," the NOI leader said. "White folks are going down. And Satan is going down. And Farrakhan, by God's grace, has pulled the cover off of that Satanic Jew."

WOMEN'S MARCH CO-FOUNDER TAMIKA MALLORY

Another figure promoted by Hadid is Black Lives Matter activist Tamika Mallory, who has praised Farrakhan as the "greatest of all time."

In the video promoted by Hadid, Mallory justified violent rioting.

"This country… has not been free for Black people… Don't talk to us about looting. Y'all are the looters. America has looted black people. America looted the Native Americans when they first came here. So looting is what you do. We learned it from you. We learn violence from you. We learn violence from you. The violence was what we learned from you."

Mallory told the White women she worked with "that she did not trust them," according to The New York Times.

"They are not trustworthy," Mallory told The Times.

While defending herself from criticism about attending Nation of Islam events, Mallory referred to herself as a "freedom fighter" of an "intersectional movement.'

Another video showed diversity educator Jane Elliott causing a White student to cry when she hurled insults at White people to demonstrate what she claims Black people experience all the time.

"White people look vicious and ugly and noncaring and cruel and arrogant…," Elliott told the White girl.

She continued to press the point until one student broke down in tears and tried to avoid looking at Elliott.

"Are you trying really hard not to look at me?" Elliot said.

"Yes," the girl responded as tears streamed down her face. "Because I don't want to make myself more upset."

The controversial posts were located in folders on Hadid's Instagram page titled, "Important" and "Important2."

ACCUSATIONS OF ANTI-JEWISH ANIMUS

In addition to promoting these videos, Hadid has also been accused on several occasions of mainstreaming antisemitism by promoting vitriol against the Jewish State and framing it as an issue of "social justice."

For example, in a 2021 post the model stated that Israel is not a country, but a land settled by colonizers that practice "ethnic cleansing, military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people." She later deleted the post.

The comments came amid Hamas launching indiscriminate rockets into Israeli civilian areas.

Around the same time period, Hadid posted a fawning photo from a pro-Palestinian protest in New York City featuring the man charged in the hate-crime of beating a Jewish bystander.

Her caption read, "The way my heart feels … To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving, kind and generous Palestinians all in one place… it feels whole! We are a rare breed!!’

Four days later, one of the "generous Palestinians," Waseem Awawdeh, 23, of Brooklyn, beat 29-year-old Joseph Borgen with crutches, kicked and pepper-sprayed him in a caught-on-camera attack in Midtown.

Hadid later deleted the post of Awawdeh after the anti-hate group StopAntisemitism.org reposted the image on Twitter, identifying him.

Awawdeh expressed no remorse after the fact.

"I would do it again," he said.

"Bella Hadid… has a huge platform to influence conversation and affect what people think and do. And unfortunately, we have seen her use that platform… to spread misinformation and to foment Jew-hatred," Gerard Filitti, senior counsel at The Lawfare Project, a Jewish civil rights organization, told Fox News Digital.

He added the issue was more broadly about the "popularization of evil."

"It's not just about Jewish identity, but it's about the popularization of evil. And that is a broader question in American society that we're seeing not just with Islamist forces, but with Marxist-Leninist ideology [on college campuses]."

Natalie O'Neill, Fox News' Ashley Carnahan and Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.