These celebrities have spoken out in support of Palestinians amid Hamas terror

As more details of Hamas' unspeakable horrors against Israeli civilians continue to be revealed, some celebrities have used their social media platforms to express support for Palestinians, leaving many of their fans stunned.

GIGI HADID

After days of notable silence surrounding the harrowing terror attacks against Israel that shook the global community this past weekend, supermodel Gigi Hadid took to Instagram on Tuesday to reaffirm her "deep empathy for the Palestinian struggle."

Hadid, whose father is Palestinian and has previously spoken out in support of Palestinian fighters, failed to mention Hamas by name but condemned the "terrorizing of innocent people" under the guise of the "Free Palestine movement."

"My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict - too many of which are children. I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it's a responsibility I hold daily. I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person," she wrote.

Hadid argued that being "Pro-Palestine" does not make her "antisemitic."

"The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with & does not do any good for the 'Free Palestine' movement.' The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades long cycle of back & forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli, deserves to be a casualty of) and helps perpetuate the false idea that being Pro-Palestine = antisemitic," the model continued. "If you are hurting as I share my condolences today with my loves ones, both Palestinian and Jewish, I'm sending you my love and strength - whoever and wherever you are. There are a lot of complex, personal and valid feelings, but every human deserves basic rights, treatment and security; no matter their nationality, religion, ethnicity or where they were born. I know my words will never be enough or heal the deep wounds of so many, but I pray for the safety of innocent lives, always."

Hadid's comment came hours after her father called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "the new Hitler of modern times" in an Instagram post. Her sister, model Bella Hadid, who has marched in pro-Palestinian rallies according to videos posted to her social media accounts, has repeatedly been accused of promoting antisemitic rhetoric over the Israeli-Palestinian clash in the past. She has however been notably silent with her roughly 60 million Instagram followers since Hamas launched its barbaric attacks on Israelis over the weekend. Critics have fiercely called out the model for her silence online, with some suggesting she has "blood" on her hands for her outspoken support of Palestinians in the past.

MIA KHALIFA

Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa shocked many of her fans this week after she expressed support for Palestinians in a series of social media messages, referring to Palestinian terrorists as "freedom fighters." She reposted a message that said, "Babe wake up Palestine is getting liberated," and mocked video of Israelis fleeing from attackers. Khalifa reposted anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian messages throughout the multipronged terrorist attack that left over a thousand dead. Khalifa celebrated as terrifying videos, which included footage of Hamas kidnapping women and children while groups of young party goers were tied up and taken into Gaza, shocked most onlookers.

"If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time," Khalifa wrote in a message on X that she pinned to her profile.

On Saturday as video of the brutalities of Hamas' attack began to circulate globally, some taken by the terrorists themselves, Khalifa wrote, "Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal."

The posts prompted her firing as an advisor at Red Light Holland, a magic mushrooms distributing company. Playboy has also cut ties with the Lebanese-American performer over her comments.

"I’d say supporting Palestine has lost me business opportunities, but I’m more angry at myself for not checking whether or not I was entering into business with Zionists. My bad," she wrote in response.

Khalifa, who refers to Israel as an "apartheid state," also shared an image of armed Palestinian terrorists and wrote, "This is a renaissance painting," and has vocally trashed American celebrities who express support for Israel.

ZARA LARSSON

Swedish popstar Zara Larsson posted a photo of herself in an Instagram story with the caption, "Oh so it's stand with Ukraine when Russia invades but not Palesti-" implying an equivalece.

MARK RUFFALO

The "Hulk" actor, who has previously championed Palestinian causes, appeared to blame both sides for the escalation in a post on X.

"I received a note today from @NathanThrall, journalist and author of ‘A Day In The Life of Abed Salama’ that resonated deeply with me. I wanted to share his words as we all watch in horror what is unfolding between the Israeli Government and Hamas today," he wrote.

"It is horrific to see innocent civilians killed and held hostage, and there is no justification for it. We pray for their safety, as we pray for the safety of the innocent people of Gaza who are being bombarded and besieged," Ruffalo posted.

SUSAN SARANDON

Academy Award-winning actress and activist Susan Sarandon reshared a number of links on her Instagram that appeared to condemn Israel’s retaliatory strikes against Gaza. Last year, Sarandon claimed that Israel had "executed" an Al Jazeera journalist who was shot amid clashes between Palestinian gunmen and Israeli troops during a raid in Jenin.

JUSTIN BIEBER

In an Instagram story on Tuesday, the popstar wrote that he is "not interested in choosing sides" but expressed solidarity with the families "that have been brutally taken from us."

"Truly hurting for both my Israeli and Palestinian friends," he wrote. "I'm pretty sure we all instinctively know evil when we see it. To villainize all Palestinians or all Israeli people to me seems wrong. I'm not interested in choosing sides, but I am interested in standing with the families who have been brutally taken from us."

In a separate Instagram story, Bieber shared a "Praying for Israel" message with the background appearing to be a photo of the destruction of Gaza. The post was deleted and replaced with another with the same message but with a green-blue gradient background.

The horrific discovery came four days after Hamas-led terrorist forces poured over the Israel-Gaza border while residents were sleeping, dragging people, including women and children into the streets, taking some hostage while brutally murdering others. More than 1,200 Israelis, including men, women, children and the elderly, were indiscriminately killed in one day — the largest terror attack in a single day in Israel’s history.

Several A-list celebrities have voiced their fierce support for Israel, including Israeli-born actresses Gal Gadot and Natalie Portman. Madonna, Mark Hamill, Barbra Streisand, Amy Schumer and Jamie Lee Curtis also spoke out in defense of the Jewish State.

