Bella Hadid accused of sharing anti-Semitic rhetoric over Israeli-Palestinian clash

Bella Hadid has been accused of anti-Semitism in a since-deleted Instagram post.

In the post seen by Fox News, the model stated that Israel is not a country but a land settled by colonizers that practice "ethnic cleansing, military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people."

"There is NO place for this!!! Especially in 2021!!!! it has always been #freepalestine. ALWAYS. I have a lot to say about this but for now, please read and educate yourself. This is not about religion. This is not about spewing hate on one or the other. This is about Israeli colonization, ethnic cleansing, military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people that has been going on for YEARS," she wrote in the deleted post.

Many Instagram users pointed out the various inaccuracies in Hadid's post, including perpetuating anti-Semitic tropes.

A rep for Hadid did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Israeli actress-turned-author Noa Tishby, who recently penned the book "Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth," told Fox News Hadid is contributing to "flaming anti-Semitism like we've never seen."

Tishby said it's incredibly dangerous when people like Hadid – who has 41.7 Instagram followers compared to the 14 million Jews in the world – "recite Hamas talking points."

"People don't understand that Jews are indigenous to the land of Israel. Israel is not a colonialist state," Tishby told us. "Hamas is a genocidal lunatic terrorist organization…and the people on social media are being used by nefarious forces into becoming useful idiots by reciting Hamas talking points."

In a separate Instagram post by Bella and her sister Gigi Hadid, they shared a quote from @daliaskitchen.

"One cannot advocate for racial equality, LGBT & women's rights, condemn corrupt & abusive regimes and other injustices yet choose to ignore the Palestinian oppression."

But Tishby countered that "Israel is the only country [in the Middle East] where you can make out with your same-sex partner and not be killed."