Bella Hadid joins pro-Palestinian protesters in NYC after controversial Instagram posts

Bella Hadid joined a protest in New York City on Saturday in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip .

The supermodel took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a collection of photos and videos showing her walking down the streets of Bay Ridge in Brooklyn with demonstrators while holding a Palestinian flag.

"The way my heart feels.. To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving , kind and generous Palestinians all in one place... it feels whole ! We are a rare breed!!" the model, whose father, Mohamed Hadid is of Palestinian descent, captioned the post.

MAYIM BIALIK SPEAKS OUT ON ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT: 'DEVASTATING'

"It’s free Palestine til Palestine is free!!!" she added.

Her presence at the demonstration came hours after she shared a different post on Instagram of her grandparents on their wedding day in 1941along with an image of her father as a child next to his seven siblings and their mom. The star noted that the siblings were "taken out of their homes in Palestine in 1948, becoming refugees in Syria, then Lebanon, then Tunisia."

GAL GADOT SLAMMED AFTER CALLING FOR UNITY FOR ISRAEL AND 'NEIGHBORS' IN GAZA AMID ONGOING CONFLICT

"I love my family, I love my Heritage , I love Palestine," she wrote.

The dual posts also came hours after another post that Hadid shared on the matter landed her accusations of anti-Semitism in a post that was highly critical of Israel, calling it a land settled by colonizers that practice "ethnic cleansing, military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Many Instagram users pointed out the various inaccuracies in Hadid's post, including perpetuating anti-Semitic tropes.

Representatives for Hadid did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched rockets into Israel last week, targeting Jerusalem, southern Israel, and Tel Aviv. Israel responded by launching a series of airstrikes, killing a top Hamas commander and several other senior Hamas militants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.