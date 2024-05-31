Trump guilty verdict draws reactions from all sides

RFK Jr.: Indictments help Trump in the polls

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argued that the historic conviction of his opponent former President Trump will backfire on Democrats in the 2024 election.

In an appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime," RFK Jr. noted that each of Trump's criminal indictments have only made him more popular.

"I think there's a large number of Americans who are going to see this as the politicization or the weaponization of the enforcement agencies. And I think it's going to hurt it's bad for our democracy," he said. "I think the Democrats feel like they have, the DNC feels like it has a candidate that cannot win fair and square in the polls. And so they have to win in the courts. They have to win by clearing the deck and getting other opponents out of the race."

RFK Jr. has an axe to grind against the Democratic National Committee. Kennedy initially sought to challenge President Biden in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary, but the DNC said it would not hold primary debates and stood behind the incumbent president.

Now running as an independent, many Democrats fear RFK Jr. will play spoiler in the 2024 election and siphon votes away from Biden, to Trump's benefit.

"I'm not a fan of President Trump's, but I want to win, I want to beat him in a campaign on a level playing field," RFK Jr. said. "I want to talk about his issues, about locking down the economy, shutting down 3.3 million businesses, about running up a $34 trillion debt, about engaging us in forever wars and doing favors for Wall Street. I don't want to beat him in a courtroom."