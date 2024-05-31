Trump guilty verdict draws reactions from all sides
A New York jury found former President Trump guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business brought against him by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a historic trial. Trump is now the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime, and reactions are pouring in.
The guilty verdict in former President Trump's historic New York criminal trial blared across newspaper headlines Friday morning with American politics forever changed.
"INJUSTICE," declared the right-leaning New York Post, calling Trump's prosecution in Manhattan a "political hit job." On the opposite side of the political spectrum, the New Yorker's magazine cover is a gleeful cartoon of Trump being put in handcuffs, complete with his tiny hands.
The Manhattan District Attorney’s office charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump pleaded not guilty in the case. The jury found Trump guilty on all counts late Thursday afternoon.
"Trump Convicted," the Wall Street Journal reported. "Verdict Shakes up Presidential Campaign."
"GUILTY," read the New York Times. "First Ex-President to Become a Felon Plans to Appeal," is the lead article on the paper's front page.
The Washington Post led with, "HISTORIC VERDICT IN SCHEME TO ILLEGALLY INFLUENCE 2016 ELECTION."
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argued that the historic conviction of his opponent former President Trump will backfire on Democrats in the 2024 election.
In an appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime," RFK Jr. noted that each of Trump's criminal indictments have only made him more popular.
"I think there's a large number of Americans who are going to see this as the politicization or the weaponization of the enforcement agencies. And I think it's going to hurt it's bad for our democracy," he said. "I think the Democrats feel like they have, the DNC feels like it has a candidate that cannot win fair and square in the polls. And so they have to win in the courts. They have to win by clearing the deck and getting other opponents out of the race."
RFK Jr. has an axe to grind against the Democratic National Committee. Kennedy initially sought to challenge President Biden in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary, but the DNC said it would not hold primary debates and stood behind the incumbent president.
Now running as an independent, many Democrats fear RFK Jr. will play spoiler in the 2024 election and siphon votes away from Biden, to Trump's benefit.
"I'm not a fan of President Trump's, but I want to win, I want to beat him in a campaign on a level playing field," RFK Jr. said. "I want to talk about his issues, about locking down the economy, shutting down 3.3 million businesses, about running up a $34 trillion debt, about engaging us in forever wars and doing favors for Wall Street. I don't want to beat him in a courtroom."
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg took a victory lap after former President Trump was found guilty on 34 counts, saying his office "did our job."
"I did my job. Our job is to follow the facts and the law without fear or favor. And that's exactly what we did here. And what I feel is gratitude to work alongside phenomenal public servants who do that each and every day in matters that you all write about.… I did my job. We did our job. Many voices out there. The only voice that matters is the voice of the jury. And the jury has spoken," Bragg said Thursday evening.
Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The jury delivered their verdict late Thursday afternoon, finding Trump guilty on each count.
"The 12 everyday jurors vowed to make a decision based on the evidence and the law, and the evidence and the law alone. Their deliberations led them to a unanimous conclusion beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant, Donald J. Trump, is guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree to conceal a scheme to corrupt the 2016 election," Bragg continued in the press conference, adding that such white collar crimes are at the "core to what we do at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office."
"While this defendant may be unlike any other in American history, we arrived at this trial and ultimately today at this verdict, in the same manner as every other case that comes to the courtroom doors by following the facts and the law and doing so without fear or favor."
Former President Trump headlined a campaign fundraiser just a couple of hours after being found guilty of all 34 felony counts in his New York City criminal trial.
With the verdict in and the trial over, Trump on Thursday evening quickly got back to focusing on his 2024 election rematch with President Biden.
"We’ll be fighting hard," Trump told Fox News' Brooke Singman, adding he was excited to get back on the campaign trail.
"We are already back to the mission," the Trump campaign told Fox News Digital. "President Trump won’t let this sham stop the movement of this campaign to save the nation."
Minutes after the verdict was read in the first trial of a former or current president in the nation's history, Trump's team put out a fundraising appeal to supporters that declared, "I was just convicted in a RIGGED political Witch Hunt trial."
WinRed, the GOP online fundraising platform used by Trump's campaign, among others, briefly shut down within an hour of the verdict.
Biden's re-election campaign also quickly sent out fundraising appeals following the verdict.
"Despite a jury finding Donald Trump guilty today, there is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: At the ballot box," the Biden campaign wrote in a fundraising text to supporters.
And it urged that "if you have been waiting for the perfect time to make your first donation to Joe Biden's reelection campaign, we're here to tell you today is the day."
The internet erupted after a New York City jury found former President Trump guilty in his hush money trial on Thursday.
Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, which concluded a six-week trial at the Manhattan court.
The verdict also made Trump the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime, although it would not prevent him from running for president. Trump will appeal the decision, but an appellate court could take months or even years to render a decision.
In the meantime, liberals cheered the verdict on social media.
"The Republican candidate for President is a convicted felon," author Stephen King noted.
Vox correspondent Eric Levitz joked, "If they can do this to Donald Trump, they can do it to *any* American who tries to falsify business records so as to conceal the hush money payments they made to their pornstar ex-mistresses during their presidential campaigns."
"Thank you Alvin Bragg for not being Merrick Garland," former MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan said.
MediasTouch News editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski declared, "Henceforth known in all future mentions as ….Convicted Felon Donald Trump."
On the other side, Trump supporters attacked the decision as either unfair to Trump or an abuse of the justice system with damaging consequences.
"And people say pro wrestling is fixed," former WWE wrestler and Tennessee mayor Glenn Jacobs said.
Actor Michael Rapaport argued, "I’m predicting that Trump will win the election 2024 & just bet money on it."
"They set Trump sentencing for July 11th, four days before the Republican National Convention begins. It’s all so transparently dirty," Outkick founder Clay Travis recounted.
"A travesty and abuse of the legal system that should embarrass everyone who fashioned and supported it," National Review editor Rich Lowry declared.
Babylon Bee editor-in-chief Kyle Mann joked, "Banana republics have politely requested that people stop unfairly comparing them to the United States of America."
"Trump could win in a landslide. This case could be reversed on appeal. But the bell can never be unrung. We're living in a different country now than the one we woke up in this morning," RealClearInvestigations editor-at-large Benjamin Weingarten warned.
Former Illinois Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich lambasted members of his own party on Thursday for "coordinated prosecutions" against former President Trump.
In an appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime," Blagojevich urged Democrats to vote for the Republican presidential candidate on the heels of his historic guilty verdict.
"My heart is broken for our country because this is serious business, and these Democrats — my fellow Democrats who run the show now — are coordinating these prosecutions against Trump from the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C., with assistance from the White House and Biden," Blagojevich said on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
The former Illinois governor, who served from 2003 to 2009, cited his own run-ins with what he criticized as a politicized justice system, particularly for allegations that he attempted to sell Barack Obama’s vacant Senate seat after he was elected president in 2008. Convicted on corruption charges and impeached, he began serving his 14-year prison sentence in 2012 until Trump commuted his sentence during his presidency in 2020.
Blagojevich said he sees what Democrats are doing to Trump and understands what the former president is experiencing.
"It’s so obvious to me because I lived it myself," he said.
Like Trump who pleaded not guilty to all 34 charges, Blagojevich maintains he did nothing wrong.
"I see this as déjà vu all over again," he said of Trump's conviction. "I didn’t break a single law, cross a line or take a penny. They failed to convict me at a first trial, tried me a second time, used unlawful jury instructions to criminalize things that were legal, and they learned from that, now they are doing it at the major-league level."
"It's a very sad day for America on many levels," he continued. "On a personal level, I’m grateful to President Trump for commuting my sentence. My heart sinks when I think about what he has to go through and his family has to go through."
Even with his guilty verdict, former President Trump is now free from a "freezing" New York City courtroom after a six-week trial and is ready to hit the campaign trail once again. His campaign is warning President Biden's team to "buckle up."
Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in New York v. Trump.
Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over the case, said Trump was required to be in court every day for the trial, except Wednesdays when court was not in session.
The former president railed against the judge and Democrats daily for confining him to the courtroom, repeatedly telling reporters and supporters it was "freezing" and like being stuck in a "freezing cold icebox."
"Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrats confined President Trump to a courtroom for more than eight hours a day for more than six weeks, and he’s still winning," Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital. "Now that he is fully back on the campaign trial, Biden and the Democrats better buckle up."
Leavitt told Fox News Digital Trump "generated billions of dollars in earned media coverage throughout the trial, hosted massive rallies and impromptu campaign stops in New York and beyond, increased his lead over crooked Joe Biden in the polls and raised more money than Biden and the Democrats in the month of April. Not even a witch hunt trial could slow him down. In fact, it only made him stronger."
Former President Trump was found guilty on all counts in his historic and unprecedented criminal trial, making him the first former president of the United States to be convicted of a crime.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged former President Donald Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.
"This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt as a rigged trial and disgrace. It wouldn't give us a venue change," Trump told reporters after exiting the courtroom. "We were at five percent or 6% in this district, in this area. This was a rigged, disgraceful trial."
Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts. Jurors found the former president guilty.
Each count carries a maximum prison sentence of 4 years. In total, Trump faces a maximum sentence of 136 years.
Judge Juan Merchan invited the jury into the courtroom to read its verdict after two days of deliberations.
Sentencing for the former president will be July 11 at 10:00 a.m--just four days before the start of the Republican National Convention, where he is expected to be formally nominated as the 2024 Republican presidential nominee. The convention is July 15- 18 in Milwaukee.
Any motions will need to be filed by June 13th.
The conviction does not bar Trump from running for president.
