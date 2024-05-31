Schumer urges Trump allies to let legal process 'move forward' after guilty verdict

As Republican lawmakers weigh holding hearings to scrutinize prosecutors in the New York v. Trump trial, the Senate's top Democrat is pleading with allies of former President Trump to let the legal process play out as Trump looks to appeal his guilty verdict.

"The undeniable fact is Donald Trump went through the same legal process that all Americans go through, he was tried according to the facts and the law, and he was found guilty by a jury of his peers," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Friday in a statement.

"He’s now a convicted felon," the New York Democrat added.

Trump vowed to appeal the verdict in remarks to the press in New York City on Friday morning.

"As Donald Trump considers his next steps within the legal system, there should continue to be no outside political influence, intimidation, or interference. I encourage Mr. Trump’s supporters and critics alike to let the process move forward according to the law," said Schumer.

Schumer's second statement on the Trump verdict — the first of which came on X on Thursday night — followed House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan's demand that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and prosecutor Matthew Colangelo appear next month for a hearing regarding "the unprecedented political prosecution of President Trump."

Trump was found guilty by a New York jury on Thursday on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up payments that were made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, with whom he allegedly had an affair.