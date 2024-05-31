Expand / Collapse search
Chuck Schumer

Schumer urges Trump allies to let legal process 'move forward' after guilty verdict

'He’s now a convicted felon,' the New York Democrat said of former President Trump

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
As Republican lawmakers weigh holding hearings to scrutinize prosecutors in the New York v. Trump trial, the Senate's top Democrat is pleading with allies of former President Trump to let the legal process play out as Trump looks to appeal his guilty verdict.

"The undeniable fact is Donald Trump went through the same legal process that all Americans go through, he was tried according to the facts and the law, and he was found guilty by a jury of his peers," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Friday in a statement.

'BOOM': DEMOCRATS CELEBRATE TRUMP GUILTY VERDICT AS BIDEN WEIGHS REMAINING THREAT

Chuck Schumer gesturing with hands up

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

"He’s now a convicted felon," the New York Democrat added. 

Trump vowed to appeal the verdict in remarks to the press in New York City on Friday morning.  

'ELECTION INTERFERENCE' CLAIMS MUDDY BATTLEGROUND STATE POLITICS AMID COMPETITIVE RACES

Donald Trump giving fist pump with right hand as he arrives at Trump Tower

Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday after being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

"As Donald Trump considers his next steps within the legal system, there should continue to be no outside political influence, intimidation, or interference. I encourage Mr. Trump’s supporters and critics alike to let the process move forward according to the law," said Schumer. 

SPEAKER JOHNSON PLANS TO INVITE ISRAEL'S NETANYAHU TO MEET WITH CONGRESS SOONER RATHER THAN LATER

Jim Jordan gesturing with right hand on dais at congressional hearing

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Schumer's second statement on the Trump verdict — the first of which came on X on Thursday night — followed House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan's demand that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and prosecutor Matthew Colangelo appear next month for a hearing regarding "the unprecedented political prosecution of President Trump."

Trump was found guilty by a New York jury on Thursday on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up payments that were made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, with whom he allegedly had an affair.

