Robert De Niro reportedly loses prestigious award over anti-Trump outburst: ‘This event is proudly bipartisan’

Liberal actor Robert De Niro will no longer receive a coveted National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) award after he unleashed an anti-Trump tirade outside the 45th president’s Manhattan trial this week.

The NAB was set to honor De Niro with its prestigious NAB Leadership Foundation’s Service to America Award next week. But the "proudly bipartisan" group rescinded the accolade after De Niro attended a Biden-Harris press conference and slammed former President Trump as a "danger" to Americans who "wants to destroy" New York City and the nation.

"This event is proudly bipartisan, uniting those from across the political spectrum to celebrate the impactful work of local broadcasters and our partners," an NAB spokesperson told The Hill.

ROBERT DE NIRO CLAIMS TRUMP ‘COULD DESTROY THE WORLD’ OUTSIDE MANHATTAN COURT

"While we strongly support the right of every American to exercise free speech and participate in civic engagement, it is clear that Mr. De Niro’s recent high-profile activities will create a distraction from the philanthropic work that we were hoping to recognize," the spokesperson continued. "To maintain the focus on service of the award winners, Mr. De Niro will no longer be attending the event."

The NAB Leadership Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

De Niro, who was shouted at by protesters during the press conference, argued that Trump does not "belong" in New York City.

"I hope this new ad campaign reaches outside the bubble to remind supporters of what a danger he is to our lives. This is not a threat. This is our reality. And that's why I've joined the Biden-Harris campaign, because the only way to preserve our freedoms and hold on to our humanity is to vote for Joe Biden for president," De Niro said of Trump on Tuesday.

"I owe this city a lot. And that's why it's so weird that Donald Trump is just across the street because he doesn't belong in my city. I don't know where he belongs, but he certainly doesn't belong here," De Niro continued. "We New Yorkers used to tolerate him when he was just another grubby real estate hustler masquerading as a big shot."

After the remarks wrapped up, the situation soon descended into chaos as De Niro was heckled by Trump supporters as he was leaving the podium. He even got into a shouting match with one man in a MAGA hat who called him a "washed-up actor."

TRUMP MOCKS 'WACKO' DE NIRO IN LATE-NIGHT RANT AFTER ACTOR'S CHAOTIC PRESSER

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were not present during the event.

Trump blasted De Niro as "pathetic" and a "wacko" on social media following his outburst.

De Niro wished the NAB well after learning he wouldn’t receive the award.

"I support the work of the NAB Leadership Foundation and would like to express my appreciation and gratitude for what the Foundation has done and will continue to do for the good of us all, and I wish them well for their continued good work," De Niro told The Hill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Emma Colton and Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.