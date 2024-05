Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., received backlash on social media in response to her reaction to the criminal conviction of former President Trump in a post where she mocked the former president.

"Trump shut your mouth!" Waters posted on X following Trump's conviction.

"You talk about saving the Constitution? You’re the one who has disrespected the Constitution and you have supporters who believe we should get rid of the Constitution! Just shut your mouth, you’re convicted on all counts!"

The post, which ignited an immediate push back from conservatives on social media, received over 1 million views on X.

"Woman who implored supporters to physically get up in the faces of any Trump administration official has thoughts to share...," Fox News contributor Joe Concha posted on X.

"Literally no one who supports Trump nor Trump wants to get rid of the Constitution," former U.S. Attorney and Executive Director of Right on Crime Brett Tolman posted on X.

"These people are mentally ill," radio host Mike Sperrazza posted on X. "TDS is real."

"Such ugliness and I bet it goes all the way to the bone," author Juanita Broaddrick posted on X.

"This woman is a corrupt criminal who has laundered over a million dollars in campaign cash to her daughter," Red State writer Bonchie posted on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to Waters' office for comment but did not receive a response.

Waters was widely criticized for what many labeled a call to violence in 2018 when she encouraged her supporters, "If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere."

Waters denied that she had promoted violence.

Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree on Thursday. Each count carries a maximum prison sentence of four years. In total, Trump faces a maximum sentence of 136 years.

Moments after the verdict was delivered by the jury, the former president spoke to reporters in the hallway outside the courtroom.

"This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt, as a rigged trial and disgrace. It wouldn't give us a venue change," Trump said. "We were at 5% or 6% in this district, in this area. This was a rigged, disgraceful trial."

Trump said "the real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people."

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.