Biden mocked for 'disturbing' smile after ignoring question about Trump being 'political prisoner'

President Joe Biden took heat Friday for his strange response to a question about his political rival's historic criminal conviction following remarks from the White House, flashing what some called an "evil" grin.

President Biden, 81, said Friday after former President Donald Trump was found guilty in his New York criminal trial that "he'll be given the opportunity, as he should, to appeal that decision, just like everyone else has that opportunity." Biden added that it was "reckless, it's dangerous, it's irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don't like the verdict."

As Biden walked away from the podium, a reporter shouted out a question: Donald Trump refers to himself as a political prisoner and blames you directly. What's your response to that, sir?"

The president paused, turned to the reporters and flashed what some called a "disturbing" smile for almost 10 seconds before walking away, not offering a verbal response.

"Do you think a conviction will have an impact on the campaign?" the reporter pressed, without a response from the president.

Sage Steele, a former ESPN reporter, reacted to the video on X, saying, "Honestly, I rarely use the word evil to describe another human being but….."

Amber Duke, an editor for The Spectator, posted similarly on X, "The President of the United States' disturbing reaction to being asked if Trump is a political prisoner and if he is responsible for Trump's criminal conviction."

Jason Miller, a senior Trump campaign official commented on the site, "where was the senile fool shuffling off too???"

Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for the Trump campaign commented, "Evil." A Republican National Committee X account posted, "Pure Evil."

"He’s NOT even trying to hide it anymore . . . Biden’s grin is all American voters need to see," Rep Wesley Hunt, R-Texas., said.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said, "Joe Biden is a clear and present threat to democracy."

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.