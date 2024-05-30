Republicans shun battleground Senate candidate urging GOP to 'accept' Trump verdict

Former Maryland Governor and Republican candidate for senate Larry Hogan faced criticism from fellow Republicans for his comments about former President Donald Trump’s criminal conviction on Thursday.

"The former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree on Thursday after two days of jury deliberations.

"Regardless of the result, I urge all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process. At this dangerously divided moment in our history, all leaders—regardless of party—must not pour fuel on the fire with more toxic partisanship," Hogan posted on X.

"We must reaffirm what has made this nation great: the rule of law," he said.

Chris LaCivita, senior advisor to the former president and his campaign, responded to the post saying, " You just ended your campaign."

Hogan, a moderate former two-term Republican governor, is vying to succeed retiring longtime Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin in blue-state Maryland.

Fox News’ reported Thursday that NRSC chairman Senator Steve Daines, R-Mont., will continue his support of Hogan despite his comments about Trump – the presumptive GOP nominee for president.

"I still think Larry Hogan will flip Maryland. Larry Hogan is gonna run his campaign. Run his race. President Trump will run his race. I thought that the trial was a complete sham," Daines told Fox News.

The donation site for WinRed, the GOP donation platform, malfunctioned on Thursday apparently because of an overwhelming amount of visitors. LaCivita posted on X, "If you are one of the millions of American Patriots wanting to donate to Donald Trump’s campaign and you get an error message from [WinRed] don’t give up! Log back on and try again."

