Bragg touts DA office 'did our job' after Trump verdict: 'The jury has spoken'

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg took a victory lap after former President Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 counts, saying his office "did our job."

"I did my job. Our job is to follow the facts and the law without fear or favor. And that's exactly what we did here. And what I feel is gratitude to work alongside phenomenal public servants who do that each and every day in matters that you all write about. … I did my job. We did our job. Many voices out there. The only voice that matters is the voice of the jury. And the jury has spoken," Bragg said Thursday evening.

Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The jury delivered their verdict late Thursday afternoon, finding Trump guilty on each count.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.

"The 12 everyday jurors vowed to make a decision based on the evidence and the law, and the evidence and the law alone. Their deliberations led them to a unanimous conclusion beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant, Donald J. Trump, is guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree to conceal a scheme to corrupt the 2016 election," Bragg continued in the press conference, adding that such white collar crimes are at the "core to what we do at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office."

"While this defendant may be unlike any other in American history, we arrived at this trial and ultimately today at this verdict, in the same manner as every other case that comes to the courtroom doors by following the facts and the law and doing so without fear or favor."

After the jury handed down the verdict, Trump also addressed the media, where he vowed to continue fighting for the Constitution and nation ahead of the 2024 election.

"This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people," Trump said outside the court Thursday.

"This was a rigged decision right from day one. With a conflicted judge who should have never been allowed to try this case. Never. And we will fight for our Constitution. This is long from over."

The verdict comes after six weeks of trial in Manhattan court, which largely kept Trump off the campaign trial.

Trump will face sentencing in the case on July 11, which is just a few days before the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee.