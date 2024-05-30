Expand / Collapse search
Bragg touts DA office 'did our job' after Trump verdict: 'The jury has spoken'

Former President Trump vows 'the real verdict' will come on Election Day

By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
Alvin Bragg: We followed the facts and the law

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg holds a press conference after former President Trump’s conviction in NY v. Trump.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg took a victory lap after former President Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 counts, saying his office "did our job."

"I did my job. Our job is to follow the facts and the law without fear or favor. And that's exactly what we did here. And what I feel is gratitude to work alongside phenomenal public servants who do that each and every day in matters that you all write about. … I did my job. We did our job. Many voices out there. The only voice that matters is the voice of the jury. And the jury has spoken," Bragg said Thursday evening. 

Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The jury delivered their verdict late Thursday afternoon, finding Trump guilty on each count. 

Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.

DA Bragg in press conference

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks after the guilty verdict in former U.S. President Donald Trumps criminal trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, at a press conference in New York, U.S., May 30, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (REUTERS)

"The 12 everyday jurors vowed to make a decision based on the evidence and the law, and the evidence and the law alone. Their deliberations led them to a unanimous conclusion beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant, Donald J. Trump, is guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree to conceal a scheme to corrupt the 2016 election," Bragg continued in the press conference, adding that such white collar crimes are at the "core to what we do at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office." 

Donald Trump returning to courtroom

Former President Donald Trump returns to the courtroom during his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday, May 30, 2024 in New York.  (Michael M. Santiago/Pool Photo via AP)

"While this defendant may be unlike any other in American history, we arrived at this trial and ultimately today at this verdict, in the same manner as every other case that comes to the courtroom doors by following the facts and the law and doing so without fear or favor." 

DA Alvin Bragg in presser at podium

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks after the guilty verdict in former U.S. President Donald Trump's criminal trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, at a press conference in New York, U.S., May 30, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (REUTERS)

After the jury handed down the verdict, Trump also addressed the media, where he vowed to continue fighting for the Constitution and nation ahead of the 2024 election

"This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people," Trump said outside the court Thursday. 

Donald Trump with right fist raised on street walking

Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower, Thursday, May 30, 2024 after being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

"This was a rigged decision right from day one. With a conflicted judge who should have never been allowed to try this case. Never. And we will fight for our Constitution. This is long from over." 

The verdict comes after six weeks of trial in Manhattan court, which largely kept Trump off the campaign trial.

Trump will face sentencing in the case on July 11, which is just a few days before the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee. 

