'It's a majestic day:' MSNBC guest gushes over Trump guilty verdict, calls it 'a day for celebration'

An MSNBC guest could not contain his excitement Thursday reacting to former President Trump being found guilty on all counts in his New York criminal trial.

"We’ve been holding our breath as a country for a long time waiting for the cavalry to arrive in the form of the rule of law, and it did arrive today and it’s a majestic day," former U.S. Attorney and frequent MSNBC guest Harry Litman told Nicolle Wallace.

"We are rightly saying the system worked like clockwork and the jury was diligent and attentive and the judge was firm and gentle. All those things are right, but their abilities to do that while hail storms in the form of Trump and his supporters railed on all sides of them was precisely because the judge is cloaked in a robe, which is to say the rule of law … miracle is too strong a word, but really a day for celebration,"

Litman made the comment moments after Trump was found guilty by a jury in New York City on all 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in a historic and unprecedented criminal trial. Litman said that "Donald Trump is a different person now," telling Wallace, "he's a convict."

"He’s not innocent until presumed guilty," the Los Angeles Times senior legal affairs columnist said. "He is guilty. He will get bail, it’s true, but he’s in a whole different status in society in the legal system in the rule of law…"

MSNBC host Chris Hayes expressed a similar sentiment on air earlier Thursday, telling his audience that "the process itself as a monumental achievement, whatever happened today, the process was an achievement." He later added, "whatever happened today in that outcome with the jury, that process worked.

The verdict marks the first time any U.S. president has ever been convicted of a crime.

Biden's 2024 re-election campaign wasted no time reacting to the unanimous guilty verdicts publicly, issuing a statement shortly after the conviction claiming that "the threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater."

Trump, speaking to cameras following the verdict, called it "disgraceful," charged that the trial was "rigged." and said the "real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people," as he pointed to his presidential election rematch with Biden.

