Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Soros heir urges Democrats to hammer Trump as 'convicted felon at every opportunity'

'Repetition is the key to a successful message,' Soros claimed.

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
close
MSNBC host O'Donnell praises NY DA Alvin Bragg as 'the anointed one' Video

MSNBC host O'Donnell praises NY DA Alvin Bragg as 'the anointed one'

MSNBC hosts gushed over Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg after former President Trump was convicted in his hush money trial.

Progressive megadonor George Soros's son and heir to his enterprise advised Democrats on Friday to emphasize former President Trump's status as a "convicted felon," after he was found guilty by a New York jury on charges filed by a district attorney that the powerful Soros family helped elect. 

"Democrats should refer to Trump as a convicted felon at every opportunity," Alexander Soros wrote on X.

SENATE DEMS IN BATTLEGROUND RACES CAREFUL TO WEIGH IN ON TRUMP VERDICT

Alexander Soros, Donald Trump

Alexander Soros gave Democrats a piece of advice after Donald Trump was found guilty by a New York jury. (Getty Images)

"Repetition is the key to a successful message and we want people to wrestle with the notion of hiring a convicted felon for the most important job in the country!" Soros said. 

The Soros family has bankrolled campaigns of prosecutors across the country blamed for being lax on crime. 

Fox News previously reported that George Soros gave Color of Change PAC $1 million in 2021, which spent a significant sum in support of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's candidacy. 

Fox News Digital reviewed campaign finance records that showed his son and daughter-in-law Jonathan and Jennifer Allan Soros donated directly to the then-candidate's campaign. 

SCHUMER URGES TRUMP ALLIES TO LET LEGAL PROCESS 'MOVE FORWARD' AFTER GUILTY VERDICT

Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who the former president allegedly had an affair with. 

"I did my job. Our job is to follow the facts and the law without fear or favor. And that's exactly what we did here," Bragg told reporters following the guilty verdict being reached on Thursday. 

'BOOM': DEMOCRATS CELEBRATE TRUMP GUILTY VERDICT AS BIDEN WEIGHS REMAINING THREAT

Alex Soros, son of George Soros

Alex Soros’ own words indicate he’ll be "even more radically leftist than his father," according to a study of rhetoric and social media activity.  (Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"What I feel is gratitude to work alongside phenomenal public servants who do that each and every day in matters that you all write about.… I did my job. We did our job. Many voices out there. The only voice that matters is the voice of the jury. And the jury has spoken," he added. 

'ELECTION INTERFERENCE' CLAIMS MUDDY BATTLEGROUND STATE POLITICS AMID COMPETITIVE RACES

Donald Trump reacts as the verdict is read in his criminal trial

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as the verdict is read in his criminal trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, at Manhattan state court in New York City, U.S. May 30, 2024 in this courtroom sketch.  (REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans overwhelmingly took issue with the verdict, slamming the trial as politicized. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio demanded on Friday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and prosecutor Matthew Colangelo testify next month at a hearing on "the unprecedented political prosecution of President Trump."

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

More from Politics