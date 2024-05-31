Soros heir urges Democrats to hammer Trump as 'convicted felon at every opportunity'

Progressive megadonor George Soros's son and heir to his enterprise advised Democrats on Friday to emphasize former President Trump's status as a "convicted felon," after he was found guilty by a New York jury on charges filed by a district attorney that the powerful Soros family helped elect.

"Democrats should refer to Trump as a convicted felon at every opportunity," Alexander Soros wrote on X.

"Repetition is the key to a successful message and we want people to wrestle with the notion of hiring a convicted felon for the most important job in the country!" Soros said.

The Soros family has bankrolled campaigns of prosecutors across the country blamed for being lax on crime.

Fox News previously reported that George Soros gave Color of Change PAC $1 million in 2021, which spent a significant sum in support of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's candidacy.

Fox News Digital reviewed campaign finance records that showed his son and daughter-in-law Jonathan and Jennifer Allan Soros donated directly to the then-candidate's campaign.

Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who the former president allegedly had an affair with.

"I did my job. Our job is to follow the facts and the law without fear or favor. And that's exactly what we did here," Bragg told reporters following the guilty verdict being reached on Thursday.

"What I feel is gratitude to work alongside phenomenal public servants who do that each and every day in matters that you all write about.… I did my job. We did our job. Many voices out there. The only voice that matters is the voice of the jury. And the jury has spoken," he added.

