Biden camp blasts 'unhinged' Trump response to verdict, accuses him of 'sowing chaos'

The Biden-Harris 2024 campaign on Friday responded to former President Donald Trump's "unhinged" speech from Trump Tower, accusing him of being "confused" and "desperate" while "sowing chaos."

"America just witnessed a confused, desperate, and defeated Donald Trump ramble about his own personal grievances and lie about the American justice system, leaving anyone watching with one obvious conclusion: This man cannot be president of the United States," Biden-Harris 2024 Communications Director Michael Tyler said in a statement. "Unhinged by his 2020 election loss and spiraling from his criminal convictions, Trump is consumed by his own thirst for revenge and retribution. He thinks this election is about him. But it’s not. It’s about the American people: lowering their costs, protecting their freedoms, defending their democracy.

"That’s what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are fighting for. Donald Trump is sowing chaos, attacking the rule of law, and fighting for the only thing in the world he gives a damn about: Donald Trump."

The campaign's comments came after Trump delivered lengthy remarks on Friday morning from Trump Tower in New York following his unprecedented trial resulting in the conviction of 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee for the 2024 election, said that he wished he testified in his criminal trial, though it appears he was given counsel otherwise.

"I would have testified. I wanted to testify," Trump said from the podium.

"The theory is you never testify because as soon as you testify — anybody, if it were George Washington — don't testify because they'll get you on something that you said slightly wrong, and then they'll sue you for perjury."

"But I didn't care about that. I wanted to," Trump reiterated.

Trump was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 11, just four days before the Republican National Convention opens in Milwaukee. Each count carries a maximum prison term of four years, resulting in Trump facing a potential total of 136 years behind bars.

Following the verdict, support from Republican lawmakers poured in on social media.

"Today is a shameful day in American history," House Speaker Mike Johnson , R-La., said in a statement. "Democrats cheered as they convicted the leader of the opposing party on ridiculous charges, predicated on the testimony of a disbarred, convicted felon."

GOP lawmakers in both chambers have rallied behind Trump and called for their colleagues to endorse the former president in the November election over the last year. Over 100 House Republicans and over two dozen Senate Republicans — including the Senate GOP Conference — endorsed Trump.

