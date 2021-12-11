Veterans making a difference are spotlighted ahead of Army-Navy football game

American veterans took center stage on Saturday morning ahead of the Army-Navy football game, which is happening on Saturday, Dec. 11, in the Meadowlands at Met Life stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Game time is 3 p.m. ET.

During a segment on Saturday morning on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Fox News' Johnny "Joey" Jones spoke to two leaders of veteran-based groups, as well as to country singer Lee Greenwood, who is performing during the halftime show at the Army-Navy game and is well known for his patriotic hit song, "God Bless the USA."

Jason Van Camp, who played football at West Point during his years as a cadet, is co-founder of the nonprofit Warrior Rising, a charitable organization that supports veterans by helping them "in the most altruistic way we know how," he told "Fox & Friends Weekend."

It provides vets with "opportunities to create sustainable businesses" and more, the group notes on its website.

One example of that is the business run by veteran Justin Clapsaddle, founder of War Metal Forge, a North Carolina-based company that makes custom knives by using metal from vehicles that were involved in battle.

"These knives are made through various techniques and incorporate metal from vehicles, shrapnel, and rifle barrels that saw actual combat from the Battle of the Bulge to Afghanistan," he notes on the company's website.

"War Metal Forge takes pride is producing knives that are not only functional but timeless historical heirlooms," he adds.

Saturday's Army-Navy football game is a classic of college-football rivalry.