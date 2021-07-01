'God Bless the USA' artist Lee Greenwood is proud to be an American

It’s a story of pride and patriotism just in time for Independence Day weekend.

The man behind everyone's favorite America-inspired hymn is now the subject of a new special on Fox Nation. The deep-dive, aptly called "Proud to be an American: The Lee Greenwood Story," features family, friends, and fellow artists—all of which examine the iconic career of the patriotic country artist.

Lee Greenwood, who penned and performed the signature song ‘God Bless the U.S.A.,’ joined "Fox & Friends" Monday ahead of the release.

"It'll be a lot of interviews and things that come about before the writing of my song, ‘God Bless the U.S.A.,’ and then the years following," Greenwood said during his appearance.

The singer-songwriter traces back his American roots and celebrates the nation’s freedoms in the new special out today.

"My history, where I come from in California, being raised on a farm as a sharecropper, leaving for Las Vegas, Nevada, working in casinos for almost 20 years at the age of 17 … left at 37 to move to the state of Tennessee," Greenwood listed, "I'm living life to the fullest."

Originally released in 1984 — having reached the seven spot on Billboard magazine's Hot Country Singles chart that year, and even playing at the 1984 Republican National Convention with President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan in attendance - Greenwood's hit song has regained popularity during times of national strife or tragedy — such as the aftermath of the Gulf War and 9/11.

"Every single lyric in that song, if you really listen to it, it is so powerful," Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt told Greenwood.

The Fox Nation special, the singer echoed, provides a message to those who feel our country is divided.

"We absolutely have to get together and get unified," Greenwood said. "People ask me, 'We've been more divided than I ever can imagine.' Do you not remember the Civil War or Vietnam, for instance? We will get through this. 2020 was just a different attack on America."

"Proud to be an American: The Lee Greenwood Story" is available to stream now on Fox Nation.