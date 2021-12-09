Army-Navy football game will feature a unique flag memorial to 7,000 fallen soldiers

This year's Army-Navy football game takes place on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Met Life Stadium in the New Jersey Meadowlands.

While the two service academies will be going head-to-head on the gridiron in an exciting game in front of thousands of sports fans from all over the nation, a unique traveling memorial that honors America's fallen service members will also get attention at Met Life Stadium. It will be displayed there on Saturday.

During a segment on "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning, retired US Army Captain James Howard and Fox News contributor Johnny "Joey" Jones, a Marine veteran and former EOD bomb technician, discussed the memorial in some detail.

The memorial is an American flag design that's comprised of over 7,000 dog tags — and it made a stop at Fox News Square right outside Fox's headquarters in midtown Manhattan on Friday.

"I have a lot of friends that are on this flag myself," Howard told cohost Ainsley Earhardt on Friday morning.

"Behind each tag," he said, "is a personal story of heroism."

The memorial travels all over the nation, he explained, bringing greater awareness about our American heroes and all that they've done for our nation through their service and dedication.

The unique flag design was created several years ago. It's 28 feet wide by six feet tall.

The memorial honors the families of those lost as well.

Howard is president of the all-volunteer Veterans and Athletes United (VAU). It's a nonprofit organization that provides important support to disabled veterans and their family members.

The reaction to the traveling memorial, said Howard, "is pretty amazing" when people see it. "It's humbling to be a part of this."

"It really brings reflection and healing" once people find the unique dog tag associated with their own deceased loved one, he also said.

Additional tags are added to the memorial over time, sadly.

The group is looking to build a second flag memorial just like this one, to add more awareness.

