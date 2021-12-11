American flag memorial set to pay tribute to thousands of fallen service members at Army-Navy game

As is tradition in the Army-Navy matchups, the thrills of the contest are likely to be bested only by the mesmerizing tributes that honor the men and women that bravely served, and continue to serve, in the United States Armed Forces.

This Saturday’s game will be no different as the festivities will include a tribute featuring an American flag memorial meant to commemorate 7,000 fallen U.S. service members.

The 28-foot wide, 6-foot tall display is known as the Veterans and Athletes United (VAU) Global War on Terror Memorial Flag — compiling 7,000 dog tags to recreate the United States flag and celebrate the courageous Americans who lost their lives in a fight for liberty.

In an incredibly challenging year for families of deceased U.S. service members, retired US Army Captain James Howard shared on Fox & Friends that he hopes each name’s "personal story of heroism" will be uplifting in its tribute on Saturday.