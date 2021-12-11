Expand / Collapse search
College Football
Published

American flag memorial set to pay tribute to thousands of fallen service members at Army-Navy game

This Saturday's game will be no different as the festivities will include a tribute featuring an American flag memorial meant to commemorate 7,000 fallen U.S. service members

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
close
As is tradition in the Army-Navy matchups, the thrills of the contest are likely to be bested only by the mesmerizing tributes that honor the men and women that bravely served, and continue to serve, in the United States Armed Forces.

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2001, file photo, the American flag flies with a background of Navy midshipmen during the national anthem at the 102nd Army Navy NCAA college football game in Philadelphia. Twenty years later, former Army football coach Todd Berry still gets choked up thinking about that Sept. 11, 2001, day and the terrorist attacks carried out not only on the twin towers at the World Trade Center but at the Pentagon, and in a field in rural Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Chris Gardner, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2001, file photo, the American flag flies with a background of Navy midshipmen during the national anthem at the 102nd Army Navy NCAA college football game in Philadelphia. Twenty years later, former Army football coach Todd Berry still gets choked up thinking about that Sept. 11, 2001, day and the terrorist attacks carried out not only on the twin towers at the World Trade Center but at the Pentagon, and in a field in rural Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Chris Gardner, File)

This Saturday’s game will be no different as the festivities will include a tribute featuring an American flag memorial meant to commemorate 7,000 fallen U.S. service members.

The 28-foot wide, 6-foot tall display is known as the Veterans and Athletes United (VAU) Global War on Terror Memorial Flag — compiling 7,000 dog tags to recreate the United States flag and celebrate the courageous Americans who lost their lives in a fight for liberty.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 14:  Bill the Goat has a snack before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 14:  Bill the Goat has a snack before the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In an incredibly challenging year for families of deceased U.S. service members, retired US Army Captain James Howard shared on Fox & Friends that he hopes each name’s "personal story of heroism" will be uplifting in its tribute on Saturday.