As spring begins this year, scores of people want to pull themselves out of their winter rut and boost their efforts to maintain their New Year’s resolutions.

Fox News Digital spoke with health and fitness coach David Freeman to learn some of the ways he recommends people spring-clean their wellness routines as the seasons change.

The 40-year-old from Frisco, Texas, has been in the fitness industry for over 15 years, he said, and is national director of alpha with Life Time Fitness.

Once a college football player at the University of Richmond, Freeman found his calling later in life as a fitness professional.

He said fitness and wellness needs and interests continue to evolve as the years move on.

"People in this space want a balance between their workouts, mental well-being, nutrition and overall health and fitness," he said.

He added, "Technology truly has leveled up for individuals to be able to track a lot of these elements."

With the social push to become more active and eat "cleaner," Freeman shared three ways to make sure you’re on track this spring season.

1. Set clear objectives

Freeman recommended creating specific and clear objectives to make sure you stay on a good wellness path.

"If that is reducing stress, improving [your] quality of sleep or improving nutrition, just make sure you are able to measure this progress objectively within your game plan," he said.

Setting realistic and obtainable objectives is key to ensuring your wellness routine will stand the test of time.

2. Change up the norm

The fitness professional said to stop being a creature of habit for once.

Instead, change things up.

"Try something new that allows you to learn and also [something] that allows you to grow in the space of fitness," he said.

He added, "For example, if I am always doing high intensity training, maybe I slow things down and jump in a yoga class or Pilates to switch up the tempo."

Switching up your routine can not only help your mental strength, it can also bring new physical challenges back to your workout routine.

3. Prioritize self-care and stress management

Freeman recommended finding three self-care things to focus on this spring season.

He suggested "breathing exercises that allow you to tune out all the noise and completely focus on your breathing, plus going outside technology-free and taking a walk with no distractions."

The fitness professional also emphasized the motto, "Mind right, body right."

As for those who might have fallen off the New Year’s resolution wellness wagon, Freeman said to remember that "failure is part of the journey."

He said, "How you respond to [failure] is what matters most… [so] celebrate the small wins and build off that momentum."

Freeman also suggested surrounding yourself with others who want to lift you up and encourage you to keep striving toward your goals.

"Just remember in this game of health and wellness that it is not a sprint, but instead a long game of chess [where] the body is always changing and evolving," he said.

"Give yourself grace and continue to move in a forward direction."

