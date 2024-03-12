Expand / Collapse search
Shop these fitness items on Amazon if heart health is top of mind

Check out these 5 fitness finds, from a heart-healthy cookbook to a Fitbit and far more

By Jené Luciani Sena Fox News
Exercise and heart health are all important and vital to longevity. Check out these five smart Amazon products to consider purchasing if your ticker is top of mind. (iStock)

Healthy heart — happy life. 

That may not be exactly how the saying goes, but the message is clear: Staying heart-healthy is essential for longevity. 

Taking small daily steps to prevent heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in women, makes sense as you aim to meet health and wellness goals.

Here is a list of five items on Amazon that are worth considering.

30 Minute Heart Healthy Cookbook $13.99, Amazon 

30-minute health cookbook

This cookbook is currently 18% off on Amazon and offers an array of heart-healthy recipes that the whole family will love. (Amazon)

Food is a critical component of heart health, and this dietitian-written cookbook helps you take the wheel. 

The "30-Minute Heart Healthy Cookbook" consists of simple, quick, and satisfying meals the whole family will love, complete with advice for all your health concerns and nutrition info. 

Fitbit Versa 4, $194, Amazon

fitbit amazon

Track your heart rate, sleeping patterns, fitness and more with the Fitbit Versa 4. (Amazon)

A health tracking tool can be an asset to all those looking to improve their lives.

This Fitbit makes tracking activity, heart rate and even sleep patterns easy — all from the palm of your hand. 

Sunny Health and Fitness Elliptical Machine, $389, Amazon

amazon elliptical machine

This elliptical has 24 unique workout modes, and will monitor your heart rate, according to the Amazon listing. (Amazon)

Getting at least 30 minutes a day of movement is integral to staying healthy, and it’s much easier when it can be done right in your home. 

This elliptical machine is suitable for small spaces

It allows for 24 different cardio workouts at a price that's a bit more wallet-friendly compared to other exercise machines listed online.

Smart Scale for Body Weight and Fat Percentage, $39.99, Amazon

amazon scale

This scale will not only measure your body weight, but your BMI and your heart rate as well. (Amazon )

This intelligent scale provides 15 body composition data like BMI and heart rate in seconds — all controlled through an app.

It helps you track your progress and stay in control during your weight loss (or weight management) journey. 

Smart Ring Health Tracker, $70, Amazon

amazon health ring

This sleek Smart Ring health tracker will measure and monitor many of the same things that a smartwatch will. It can be worn by women or men, according to the Amazon product listing. (Amazon)

If you prefer a simple ring to a watch, you can have all the same data at your fingertips with this Smart Ring health tracker. 

Use it to monitor your heart rate, body temperature, sleep quality, track your steps and provide constant insight into your overall health. 

Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 