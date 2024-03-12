Shop these fitness items on Amazon if heart health is top of mind

Healthy heart — happy life.

That may not be exactly how the saying goes, but the message is clear: Staying heart-healthy is essential for longevity.

Taking small daily steps to prevent heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in women, makes sense as you aim to meet health and wellness goals.

30 Minute Heart Healthy Cookbook $13.99, Amazon

Food is a critical component of heart health, and this dietitian-written cookbook helps you take the wheel.

The "30-Minute Heart Healthy Cookbook" consists of simple, quick, and satisfying meals the whole family will love, complete with advice for all your health concerns and nutrition info.

Fitbit Versa 4, $194, Amazon

A health tracking tool can be an asset to all those looking to improve their lives.

This Fitbit makes tracking activity, heart rate and even sleep patterns easy — all from the palm of your hand.

Sunny Health and Fitness Elliptical Machine, $389, Amazon

Getting at least 30 minutes a day of movement is integral to staying healthy, and it’s much easier when it can be done right in your home.

This elliptical machine is suitable for small spaces.

It allows for 24 different cardio workouts at a price that's a bit more wallet-friendly compared to other exercise machines listed online.

Smart Scale for Body Weight and Fat Percentage, $39.99, Amazon

This intelligent scale provides 15 body composition data like BMI and heart rate in seconds — all controlled through an app.

It helps you track your progress and stay in control during your weight loss (or weight management) journey.

Smart Ring Health Tracker, $70, Amazon

If you prefer a simple ring to a watch, you can have all the same data at your fingertips with this Smart Ring health tracker.

Use it to monitor your heart rate, body temperature, sleep quality, track your steps and provide constant insight into your overall health.