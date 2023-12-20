Singer Gavin DeGraw surprises US soldiers with rescue pets through Paws of War initiative

Some may say the best Christmas gift of all is the love of a pet.

This is true for many U.S. military members who find companionship in furry friends overseas — or in service animals that help them after their military duty has ended.

The nonprofit Paws of War aims to reunite service members with the dogs and cats they've connected with while on deployment. The organization also matches service dogs with veterans.

MILITARY CHRISTMAS WISH: DEPLOYED US ARMY UNIT CALLS FOR RESCUE OF PUPPIES AND CAT FROM FREEZING WEATHER

At a special holiday event in New York City on Dec. 19, Paws of War surprised two soldiers with their very own pups — and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw got involved, too.

DeGraw, the son and grandson of veterans, teamed up with Paws of War to spread the importance of serving our country and of service members bonding with pets.

Before performing two Christmas songs from his new album "A Classic Christmas" and his popular hits "Not Over You" and "I Don’t Want to Be," the singer presented the two soldiers with very special Christmas gifts.

US NAVY SAILOR LAUNCHES RESCUE OF SMALL PUPPY SAVED DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT: ‘CAN’T LEAVE A COMRADE BEHIND'

In an interview with Fox News Digital, DeGraw said Paws of War’s initiative "hit a lot of marks" for him personally, as a member of a military family made up of "dog people."

"I appreciate the kind of people who serve," he said. "It takes a special kind of individual, and it’s a tough job."

DeGraw added, "I know the power of having a companion like a great dog."

U.S. Army Air Defense Officer First Lt. Alyse Schnurr was reunited with her dog, Kucik, after several months of being separated.

She first found Kucik while she was on deployment — and looked to the New York-based Paws of War to help bring the pup home after she and her fellow soldiers formed a bond with him.

US ARMY SOLDIERS DEPLOYED TO MIDDLE EAST SAVE MAMA DOG AND 8 NEWBORN PUPS

Schnurr described to Fox News Digital the moment DeGraw carried Kucik on stage.

"It made me way more emotional than I thought it would, but I’m so excited to have her back here already," she said.

"I was just so happy and so excited to have her back — it brought back all the memories of how awesome it was having a little furry friend over there while I was away from friends and family."

US ARMY SPECIALIST HOPES TO RESCUE HELPLESS PUPPY FOUND OVERSEAS: ‘STRUGGLING TO SURVIVE’

Schnurr, who is based out of Kentucky’s Fort Campbell, revealed how her nine-month deployment was "pretty bare bones."

"The place I lived in didn’t really have electricity, didn’t have running water … out in the middle of nowhere," she said. "So, it was really awesome, when I was done working for the day, [that] I was able to go hang out with her, play with her."

"Everyone loved having her around … and it was just a light in our day."

Schnurr anticipated how "awesome" it will be to come home to Kucik again, this time with "a few more amenities."

"You could just see the fulfillment, the joy of the unexpected gift … You could see the warmth of the bond."

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matt Brustein was also surprised with a pet of his own: a service dog named Sadie.

A DOG AND HIS SOLDIER: LIEUTENANT'S PRAYERS ANSWERED AFTER BELOVED PUP HE BONDED WITH OVERSEAS IS RESCUED

The veteran served for more than eight years, with two deployments to Iraq and one to Afghanistan.

"Best job I’ve ever had," he told Fox News Digital in an interview. "I really wish I could do it again 100 times. It’s a way to be a kid as an adult."

Brustien suffered from severe PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) after his time in the military ended, qualifying him to receive a service animal.

"Never in a million years did I imagine that I’d be paired with Sadie," he said. "Just a match made in heaven. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for us."

GAVIN DEGRAW DEDICATES NEW ALBUM TO HIS LATE PARENTS: A ‘SUMMATION OF THEIR LIFE STORY’

"This is just the best present in the world."

Brustein shared his hopes for Sadie to be his "shadow" while accompanying him on hikes and runs.

"She’ll keep me active and moving around and allow me to be human again," he said.

DeGraw described the experience of presenting the dogs to Schnurr and Brustien as "beautiful."

GAVIN DEGRAW: HOW THE ALL-AMERICAN SINGER-SONGWRITER PURSUED HAPPINESS IN MUSIC

"I started getting emotional just knowing the context of what was about to happen, reuniting someone with a dog they met while serving somewhere else," he said.

"You could just see the fulfillment, the joy of the unexpected gift … You could see the warmth of the bond."

The singer said he hopes an organization like Paws of War can help "bridge the gap" and bring Americans together.

"I think it … humanizes soldiers, seeing how gentle and how humane some of them really are," he said. "I think that’s an important thing for people to see."

Paws of War co-founder Robert Misseri reflected on how the organization was able to lift the soldiers’ spirits.

"I know tonight made their Christmas, and I know they now feel way more appreciated than they did yesterday," he told Fox News Digital.

"Having Gavin DeGraw share our message to show how important the work that we do is, and the lives that we save and the active military and veterans we help … it means a lot," Misseri added.

He predicted the soldiers would "never forget" the event, and Lt. Schnurr agreed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"I can’t thank Paws of War enough," she said. "Their whole organization has blown me away with the amount of support they’ve given."

Brustien added that without Paws of War, his opportunity to be granted a service dog would not have happened.

"Since working with Paws of War, my quality of life has only improved," he said.

DeGraw left military service members with a holiday message to "make the most" of their time with family, friends, dogs and cats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On behalf of Paws of War, Misseri said they love "every one" of America’s military members.

"We are a nation of freedom," he said. "Some people may forget who makes that freedom … but I want everyone to know that everyone in this room appreciates you. God bless you."