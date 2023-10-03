Expand / Collapse search
Navy

US Navy sailor launches rescue of small puppy saved during overseas deployment: ‘Can’t leave a comrade behind’

Nonprofit organization Paws of War is working to bring Koda the pup safely to the US

Angelica Stabile
Published
Service dog comes to the rescue during owner's medical episode

Service dog comes to the rescue during owner's medical episode

Katie Graham joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss how her service dog is trained to look after her for a medical condition.

An American soldier is hoping to be a hero for a puppy in danger.

U.S. Navy sailor Joy (last name withheld) found a helpless pup while on her fourth overseas deployment in the Middle East, the New York-based nonprofit organization Paws of War told Fox News Digital.

Now a veteran, Joy found two puppies hiding near her base. 

Considering the harsh conditions in the area, she knew the animals' lives were at risk.

Paws of War said that life for homeless animals in the Middle East is a "constant fight to stay alive," as they’re "surrounded by dangers" including brutal weather conditions and abuse, plus a lack of food and water.

After Joy began feeding and caring for the puppies, one was found dead with injuries. 

koda in middle east

Koda, pictured here, was found hiding near a U.S. Navy base in the Middle East. "She was just trying to survive, and my heart broke at how tiny and scared she was," said sailor Joy in a statement. (Paws of War)

This led to an urgent push to rescue the remaining pup, which she named Koda.

Joy wrote in a statement that she and Koda bonded "immediately" after she brought the tiny pup to safety at base.

"She was just trying to survive, and my heart broke at how tiny and scared she was," she said. 

    Sailor Joy said she and Koda (pictured) bonded immediately. (Paws of War)

    Conditions for animals in the Middle East are harsh and unpromising, according to Paws of War. (Paws of War)

"She needed someone to care about her and I did everything I could to let her know she could trust me."

Even though Koda brought comfort to Joy on base, the sailor knew she had to work to get the puppy to the U.S. 

"Just like a military member, Koda has been in a war-torn area, and it takes a toll on your body and mind," she said.

"But the most important way to heal from that is to surround yourself with people you can trust who love and care about you and to keep yourself on a schedule."

navy sailor and koda

U.S. Navy sailor Joy and Koda are pictured on base. "I can't even imagine leaving her alone — she is my little comrade and you can't leave a comrade behind," Joy said. (Paws of War)

"While I've been doing that for Koda, she has also been doing that for me," the sailor said. "We are in the middle of nowhere here and there is nothing for the animals. No food, no veterinary care, no one to protect her."

She added, "I can't even imagine leaving her alone — she is my little comrade and you can't leave a comrade behind."

"We will do everything we can to reunite as many as our heroes with the dogs and cats who rely on them, safely in America."

Joy reached out to Paws of War to help bring Koda home. The organization is currently working on fulfilling Joy’s wishes.

Paws of War co-founder Robert Misseri said in a statement that Koda’s story is a recurring situation for many active military members who rescue and "fall in love with animals overseas."

"Then being forced to leave those animals who become family behind is devastating," he said. 

    Sailor Joy, pictured here with Koda, reached out to the nonprofit Paws of War to help bring the puppy to safety in the U.S. (Paws of War)

    Koda admires the American flag at sunset. (Paws of War)

"That's why our War-Torn Pups and Cats program exists, and we will do everything we can to reunite as many as our heroes with the dogs and cats who rely on them, safely in America."

"Our heroes know firsthand the suffering they endure overseas," he continued. 

"We work to make sure the animals stay alive, and prevent the heartbreak that losing them would cause for those who have already sacrificed so much for us."

For more information on Koda's rescue, visit pawsofwar.org.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital.