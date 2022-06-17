Gavin DeGraw dedicates new album to his late parents: A ‘summation of their life story’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw is out with new music, and it’s all a tribute to his late parents.

The "Chariot" singer released his 7th album, "Face the River," which is fully dedicated to his mother, who died in 2017, and his father, who died in 2020.

"This whole record is dedicated to my folks," he revealed on "Fox & Friends" on Friday.

"It’s a series of lessons from them and a bit of a summation of their life story and their love story," he said.

"I wanted to make a way for them to, kind of live forever — so all I can do is write some songs," he said.

DeGraw explained that he always shared his father’s dream of becoming a musician.

The singer said that when he "caught the music bug," his parents were "really supportive."

"My parents always dreamed about that," he said.

"It helped me change their life for the better as well."

DeGraw previewed his new music and played some of his best hits during the "Fox & Friends" All-American Summer Concert Series event on Friday.

While his father battled with cancer, DeGraw was able to share some of his new music with him, claiming it was a "race against time."

"I really wanted to finish this for him," he said. "He kept telling me, ‘Play me the record.’"

DeGraw’s father had the opportunity to listen to the whole album.

That was the last time father and son would spend "cognizant time" together.

Unlike the performing artist stereotype of someone who ditches his parents and hits the road to become a rock star — DeGraw said his parents were always right along with him for the ride.

"I got lucky with the parents' situation," he said. "I felt like I hit the jackpot."