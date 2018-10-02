Veteran's mission to combat suicide in military community
Eric Golnick's mission to serve and protect others did not end when he completed his active duty career in the Navy. He's dedicating his life’s work to bettering veteran care as the CEO and co-founder of Veteran & First Responder (VFR) Health care. A look at how he's addressing mental health and substance abuse issues within the military community.
VA wrongly denied benefits for victims of military sexual trauma: report
PTSD raises heart and stroke risk in World Trade Center cleanup crews
More than 16 years after cleanup was completed at the site of the September 11, 2001 attack on New York City’s World Trade Center complex, many who worked at the disaster site still struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and may also have an elevated risk of heart attack and stroke as a result, researchers say.