US Army soldiers deployed to Middle East save mama dog and 8 newborn pups

Now, the nonprofit Paws of War is trying to help the soldiers transport these 9 needy dogs to the US

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
Some American heroes recently saved a mother dog and her pups from a harrowing situation — but that's not the end of the story.  

A group of U.S. Army soldiers deployed to the Middle East befriended a pregnant stray dog named Meatball, as the New York-based nonprofit Paws of War told Fox News Digital in an email.

The soon-to-be mama dog had dug beneath a shipping container on the soldiers’ military base in search of a place to give birth to her puppies.

The soldiers found her there — and nurtured her with food and water as she delivered eight puppies.

Shortly after Meatball gave birth, a rare ice storm hit, filling the dogs' den with hail and sludge.

army soldiers and puppies

A group of U.S. Army soldiers cared for a mother dog and her litter of eight puppies while the soldiers were deployed in the Middle East (their faces are obscured for security reasons).  (Paws of War)

The soldiers intervened. 

They saved Meatball and her pups from the elements, scooping up the animals and taking them to a warm, safe space to recover.

Caring for Meatball and her young pups gave the soldiers "something positive to focus on" while they were far away from home, said Paws of War — and the soldiers formed bonds with each of the puppies in the process.

Now, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rickly and fellow soldiers who watched over the dogs in a precarious situation are hoping to ship them out of harm’s way — and get them to safety in America.

meatball dog middle east

Meatball — a new mama of eight little puppies — "sensed she was safe" with the soldiers, Paws of War related to Fox News Digital. (Paws of War)

From "the outside looking in, you might think I saved these puppies, but in so many ways, the pups and Meatball saved me, too," Rickly wrote in a statement provided to Fox News Digital by Paws of War.

"When things back home took a turn for the worse, I became sad being so far away and it was hard to stay focused," the soldier continued. 

"Making it my mission to ensure … that each of the pups has a loving forever home, and taking care of them, has given me great comfort during difficult times," the soldier also said.

"I believe they were born under my watch for a reason."

"You might think I saved these puppies, but … the pups and Meatball saved me, too."

The team reached out to Paws of War through the War-Torn Pups and Cats program to ensure the protection of the pups before their deployment ends.

    Staff Sgt. Rickly, who led the effort to rescue the pups and monitored Meatball while she was pregnant, hopes to get Chico to America. (Paws of War)

    Thresher instantly found a place in one specialist's heart as he cradled the newborn after the storm, Paws of War reported. (Paws of War)

    Connie bonded "strongly" with Specialist Wills, whose duty post is near the puppy area, according to Paws of War. (Paws of War)

    Marco and First Sgt. Potts are "inseparable," Paws of War said; the pup brought comfort after his owner sadly lost his dog back home to lymphoma. (Paws of War)

    Bash has been an "endless source of affection and encouragement" to SSG Rick, Paws of War said. (Paws of War)

    Jacky greets Sgt. Vin every morning with a wagging tail, according to Paws of War. (Paws of War)

    Ricky-Bobby was a comfort for Staff Sgt. Tiley after the tragic loss of two family members and his dog back home, Paws of War shared. (Paws of War)

"Without the soldiers, Meatball's babies would have died," the organization wrote. 

"And the heart-wrenching reality is that when their heroes are gone, they won't make it long alone."

Rickly added, "What will happen to them next scares me if they are not able to make it to safety."

"Since the day they were born, they have been taken care of, and they don't know what suffering awaits them if they have to fend for themselves," the soldier also said. 

In the Middle East, dogs are viewed as "vermin" and are routinely abused, Paws of War reported.

    "In so many ways, the pups and Meatball saved me, too," Staff Sgt. Rickly wrote in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.  (Paws of War)

    Meatball's litter of eight puppies is shown here. Paws of War is trying to get the mama dog and her pups over to the United States to safety.  (Paws of War)

"We made a commitment to help every hero we can to save the life of an animal they love," said Robert Misseri, co-founder and president of Paws of War, in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"The story of Meatball and her pups is an example of how much these animals matter to our active military and the life-saving difference we can make for those animals who become family to them," he also said.

He added, "We are doing everything we can to ensure this mission to bring them to America and back to their soldiers' sides has a happy ending."

"The overseas horrors bestowed upon animals is atrocious."

The organization notes on its website, "We love getting these precious dogs and cats safely to the United States. The overseas horrors bestowed upon animals is atrocious. Leaving them behind is heartbreaking and devastating for our military members."

Paws of War accepts donations to rescue animals from areas where they're in danger. 

For more information, anyone can visit pawsofwar.networkforgood.com.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital.