'Protect our freedoms': Why a pastor's wife and a mom of 2 are heading to the library on August 5

A pastor's wife in West Virginia and a mother of two in Indiana both told Fox News Digital this week that they're looking forward to the "See You at the Library" nationwide event this Saturday, August 5, as a way of showing others in their communities that they're not alone in their beliefs.

The event, inspired by actor-writer Kirk Cameron and his book publisher aims to bring together Americans from all walks of life to their public libraries.

People will be reading books and stories centered on faith, family and country.

The events are planned at more than 300 libraries in 46 states, according to Brave Books. A map is available showing where people can find events in their area.

The event is not without controversy, however. Cameron, along with Riley Gaines, women's sports advocate, learned late Wednesday that an Alabama library they had planned on visiting will no longer welcome "See You at the Library" participants on Saturday. Organizers have been told to find another venue for the event.

Cameron and his attorneys at First Liberty Institute have challenged that decision.

Meanwhile, Cameron, speaking to Fox News Digital in a phone interview earlier this week, said, "Conservatives and Christians have complained that they don't have a seat at the cultural table" in America in recent times.

Now they do, he said.

‘Children are being bombarded'

Lauren White, wife of Pastor Jonathan White of CrossPointe Family Church in Hurricane, West Virginia, told Fox News Digital this week she found it "so exciting" to be leading the event in her area.

"Our children are being bombarded with so many messages that go against the conservative Christian values we hold," she said.

"Brave Books has provided a beneficial alternative to the current cultural agendas in many books lining our public library shelves today."

White explained that it's "very important" to have resources to teach children truth "in a world that says there is no definite truth."

She said she hopes to counter the narrative that Christians are "unloving and judgmental."

She said, "It can be isolating to go against the grain of our culture, but as Christians, we are to expect this. She noted that Jesus and his followers have experienced persecution throughout history.

"Having an event like ‘See You at the Library’ allows Christians to see that there are others who are joining them in not only the fight for the return of conservative Christian values to our community and nation, but who are seeking to spread the good news of the gospel in their area," said White.

"Our prayer is that people will come to Christ as they hear the truths proclaimed in books that we read," she added.

‘Beliefs are constantly being challenged’

Lauren Mauk, president of Mommy's Haven Maternity Home in Lowell, Indiana, and a mother of two, told Fox News Digital she was inspired to host a "See You at the Library" event after hearing that Cameron had been banned from reading his books at some public libraries.

"Those same libraries granted permission to do ‘drag story hours,’" Mauk told Fox News Digital.

"Our freedoms are so crucial to protect, so when I heard of a way to do this at my local library and join the movement, I was on board," she said.

As a mother, Mauk said it was "imperative" to her that "our kids hear and learn biblical and patriotic principles (at all ages) but also beginning at a young age."

The books published by Brave Books are able to share these principles "in a beautiful way that’s entertaining for kids to read and listen to," she said.

"We love to read to our kids and love having a brand that we can trust to align with our values and Christian morals," she said.

After hearing about "See You at the Library," Mauk said she thought it was a "great idea" and a great opportunity to "protect our freedoms with other like-minded families in the area, at one of our favorite places — the library."

She said, "We are at a time when our freedom of speech and beliefs are constantly being challenged, and there are a lot of very loud voices right now, so I think it's imperative to not stay quiet."

A person who remains quiet "begins to feel alone," she added — which may lead to a questioning or abandonment of their principles and beliefs.

"All that this event has proven to me is how many people in my community share the same foundational values as I do," said Mauk.

"I want my kids to grow up in a world where they see their parents proudly following Jesus and standing up for the freedoms that so many fought so hard to establish and protect," she also said.