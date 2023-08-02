Kirk Cameron-inspired library event on Aug. 5 is 'awesome way to be bold,' says Louisiana pastor

A pastor in Louisiana is looking forward to the national "See You at the Library" day this Saturday, August 5 — inspired by actor-writer Kirk Cameron and his publisher, Brave Books — in order to "speak truth and hope" to America's younger generations, the pastor told Fox News Digital.

Dr. Brad Jurkovich, senior pastor of First Baptist Church Louisiana in Bossier City, said on Wednesday, "We are so excited to stand with so many people of faith across America with our ‘See You at the Library’ event."

His enthusiasm for the upcoming event, he said, is in part a carryover from a similar event he hosted recently at the local library called "Pastor Story Hour," he said.

"It was really well received by both the host library here in Bossier City and by the families who attended."

Pastor Jurkovich added, "People are encouraged and strengthened when they see others stand up and share truth and hope. This ‘See You at the Library’ event is a gathering that will be a fun, creative and awesome way to speak truth and hope to our generation of children."

On August 5th, Americans of all walks of life will be gathering at public libraries to share books and stories focused on faith, family and patriotism .

People have booked rooms or space at more than 260 libraries across 44 states for the nationwide event, according to Brave Books.

Actor, writer and producer Kirk Cameron, speaking to Fox News Digital in a phone interview earlier this week, said, "Conservatives and Christians have complained that they don't have a seat at the cultural table" in America in recent times.

"Well," he added, "we have a seat now."

Parents, grandparents , neighbors, pastors, community leaders and others have booked space for this Saturday’s library event, publisher Brave Books said.

A list of senators and other elected officials are supporting the activity — including Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. , as well as governors, mayors and commissioners, the publisher reported.

Added Pastor Jurkovich of the library event, "It will let them know that our faith in God is real and that our country has been blessed over the years when we honor God and His values in our lives, homes, communities and nation."

He also said, "Are there those who don’t value the Christian faith in America? Sure. But that doesn’t mean we stay silent or on the sidelines."

The pastor said the event is meaningful because "people are looking for those who will stand up for what they believe."

And "this ‘See You at the Library’ event this Saturday is an awesome way to be bold for the sake of our children, families and communities across America."

Other churches and community groups across the country are also participating on Saturday.

A ministry group in El Paso, Texas, for example, will hold a book reading for local families and children, it said, because of the opportunity to express its closely held values.

We wanted to "bring back wholesome, traditional and patriotic values to our libraries and be part of the first national ‘See You at the Library’ event," Elizabeth Estrada of JEM Ministries told Fox News Digital this week.

JEM Ministries "is committed to share[ing] God's love with people of all cultures and to help them in areas where needed most," the group's website notes.

